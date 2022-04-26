Garage door shortage causes price increases and longer deadlines

Buying a home right now is challenging enough, but a shortage in garage doors is creating a new problem for some Americans.

Family-owned Paso Robles business Hamon Overhead Door says they have seen their supply in material thin out, resulting in increased wait times for nearly all of their products.

Company owner, John "J" Hamon III says their pricing has had to increase as well, saying "We've seen the raw material side prices double and triple, which then trickles down to the consumer."

Hamon admits that with some specific orders, his customers are seeing months, and even year-long wait times in getting the material needed for their requests. But even with the delays, Hamon says they've still been able to fill orders.

"Time will tell when it comes down to material and who's able to get the product," Hamon said. "Having a good relationship with manufacturers and customers really spurs on and gets the best product and value for the end client."

Still, Hamon tells KSBY the slowdown and shortage come with a silver lining; as he says the downtime has allowed his company to become more efficient in refining client services, meeting deadlines, and improving their general operations.

Other local businesses say they have placed orders for garage doors months in advance, to account for the delays and shortage in materials.