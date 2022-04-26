ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMG Academy (FL) defeats No. 4 Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys lacrosse recap

By Craig Epstein
 2 days ago
Braden Erksa’s game-winner in OT propelled IMG Academy (FL) to a 7-6 victory against Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Rumson. Down by one goal...

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Baseball – Shore Sports Network Top 10: Ranney, Middletown South, CBA Inch Closer to No. 1 Rumson-Fair Haven

The next two weeks are set to decide the remaining Shore Conference division races and, to this point, it appears as though at least four are wildly up-for-grabs (Class A North, A South, B North and B South), one is not going to be settled until the two powerhouse teams meet (Rumson-Fair Haven and Red Bank Catholic in Class A Central), and another is all but over (Class B Central).
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
No. 11 Bridgewater-Raritan over Moorestown - Boys lacrosse recap

Colin Kurdyla’s five goals led the way for Bridgewater-Raritan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Moorestown, 16-8, in Bridgewater. Brady Kurdyla had two goals with three assists and Matt Maciolek added a goal and three assists for Bridgewater-Raritan (8-1). Alex Delierre and Kyle Holmes scored two goals apiece in the win.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Girls Lacrosse: Fast start lifts No. 12 Pingry over Bernards

Pingry, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored 14 goals in the opening half which was more than enough to secure a 16-4 victory over Bernards Tuesday afternoon. Bella Goodwin led the offensive charge for Pingry (9-1) with six goals and an assist with six draw controls and a trio of ground balls. Becca Kirschner added a hat trick as well with three goals while McKenna Dwyer recorded five ground balls.
BERNARDS, NJ
No. 17 West Essex over West Morris - Boys lacrosse recap

Anthony Drago netted five goal to go along with three assists as West Essex, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated West Morris, 15-7, in North Caldwell. Andrew Adams also scored three goals with an assist and Rocco Garcia had two goals and two assists for the Knights, who improved to 10-1 on the season. Jack Massotto scored with three assists as well while Brandon Kinsella and Michael Drago both scored and notched an assist in the win Stefan Lopez found the back of the net, too.
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
Pompton Lakes over Clifton - Girls lacrosse recap

Brianna Cooper’s four goals and two assists lifted Pompton Lakes to an 11-4 victory over Clifton in Clifton. Grace Thornhill had two goals with an assist and Juliette Wasserman scored two goals for Pompton Lakes (6-3), which led 7-2 at halftime. Sydney Kondovski and Kaeley Sek each added a goal and an assist, while Jenna Scala made six saves.
CLIFTON, NJ
No. 2 Ridgewood over No. 16 Northern Highlands - Girls lacrosse recap

Lindsey Devir scored seven goals as Ridgewood, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 16 Northern Highlands, 18-9, in Ridgewood. Nina Marra had three goals with three assists for Ridgewood (8-2), which sprinted out to a 13-4 halftime lead. Laura Montagna added four goals and an assist and Gwen Flusche dished out four assists.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
New Brunswick defeats Somerset Tech - Baseball recap

Kenny Montero finished 3-3 with two RBI, two runs, and one walk for New Brunswick as it was able to survive 10-8 against Somerset Tech in New Brunswick. Somerset Tech (1-4) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before New Brunswick (1-6) was able to answer back with five runs in the bottom of the second.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
No. 10 St. Joseph (Mont.) over Paramus - Boys lacrosse recap

Peter Edmonds scored four goals and assisted on another to lead St. Joseph of Montville, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory at home over Paramus, 13-3. Owen Finetto recorded three goals and two assists while Tommy Brennan added one goal and two assists for St. Joseph (9-1), which held a 6-2 lead at halftime before pulling further away in the second half.
PARAMUS, NJ
Boys Lacrosse: Long leads Hopewell Valley to victory over No. 18 Notre Dame

Luke Long scored a pair of goals to lift Hopewell Valley to a 6-1 victory over Notre Dame, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, Tuesday afternoon. It’s the first win for Hopewell Valley (8-2) over previously-unbeaten Notre Dame (9-1) since the Bulldogs earned a 10-9 win over Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Mercer County Tournament. Notre Dame had won the previous seven matchups before Tuesday’s Hopewell Valley success.
HOPEWELL, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Legendary Shore Conference basketball coach George Sourlis is back, but at a new school

Veteran high school basketball coach George Sourlis is returning to the sidelines - this time for a new school and in a new role.  Michael Stoia, Red Bank Regional's Director of Athletics and Activities, said on Wednesday that the former Rumson-Fair Haven girls basketball coach is on the Wednesday meeting agenda for the Red Bank Regional High School District Board of Education to become the next boys basketball coach at Red Bank Regional. ...
RUMSON, NJ
