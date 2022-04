The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress is about to go on a Hawaiian adventure. Last week, fans of The Young and the Restless were stunned by the news that the role of Summer had been recast with Allison Lanier, and while there was no word as to why Hunter King had been replaced, we have news surrounding her whereabouts these days. King will star in a new Hallmark premiere on Saturday, June 4, at 8 pm, and viewers will have a front row seat while watching her character set out on a new adventure.

