Restaurants

Knoebels and Cesari’s Pizza Reflect on 40+ Year Partnership

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen thinking of an amusement park, the thrill of a roller coaster, a child’s smile while snacking on cotton candy and grandma defeating the competition at her favorite game might come to mind. Throughout the past 40 years, guests have also associated Knoebels Amusement Resort with Cesari’s...

Mashed

Dairy Queen Is Celebrating Its 75th Anniversary With A 75-Cent Cone

If you walked into a Dairy Queen during the chain's earliest days of existence, you might not recognize many of the restaurant's offerings. Click Americana reports that the brand pushed hard to sell strawberry-topped sundaes and desserts, and the prices reflected the times. One advertisement talked up 19-cent malts and shakes on May 1, 1956, while the chain celebrated its sweet sixteen with 16-cent strawberry sundaes that same year.
WKRC

Chipotle trying to make sweet addition to its menu

(CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - In case Chipotle's giant burritos don't fill you up enough already, the company is hoping to add to its menu. Chipotle's CEO said during an analyst call on Wednesday that the chain would like to come up with a dessert option or 'add on' -- other than queso or guacamole. The company has been trying to come up with a successful dessert for years.
KTAL

Sponsored Content: 318 Restaurant Week

Jerrica Bennett is joining us in the studio today to talk about the upcoming 318 Restaurant Week happening May 2nd – 7th. This is an exciting time to try all the wonderful local restaurants in the area, you might just find a new favorite along the way. Throughout the...
Angela Martini
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Summer Blizzard Menu Is Here with 2 New Flavors

Fresh off the heels of its spring roster, DQ is unleashing an "All-Stars" summer lineup, which includes two entirely new flavors. Here is the whole Dairy Queen "All-Stars" summer lineup:. New Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard: Oreo cookie pieces, gummy worms, and fudge crumble blended with DQ's signature vanilla soft serve.
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
FOX 43

National Pretzel Day means free pretzels at Auntie Anne's

To celebrate the day, Auntie Anne's is giving away free "Original" and "Cinnamon Sugar" pretzels to Pretzel Perks members. For people to redeem their free pretzel, they do need to download the "Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks" app. Then, you can redeem the free pretzel offer in store or online on National Pretzel Day. The offer is limited to one per person.
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A's New Sunjoy Flavor Welcomes Spring With Open Arms

After inhaling a meaty chicken sandwich smothered in Chick-fil-A sauce and a carton of salty waffle fries, you need something to wash it all down with. Sure, you could opt for a standard fountain soda, but Chick-fil-A's drink menu is also stacked with unique beverage options. Arguably the most famous of the bunch is its fresh-squeezed lemonade, which is made with just three ingredients: fresh lemons, water, and sugar. According to the Chick-fil-A website, the chain produces some 6.5 million gallons of its lemonade every year, which is made fresh daily in store by Chick-fil-A employees. Then there's the fresh-brewed iced tea, which you can get either sweetened or unsweetened depending on your preference. Like the lemonade, this is also made fresh every day.
TODAY.com

Taco Bell is finally bringing back Mexican Pizza — here’s when

Those who've mourned the loss of Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza for the past two years can get ready for a fiesta! The cult-favorite item, which was removed from the menu in 2020, is officially making a comeback. In a press release shared with TODAY Food, the Mexican-inspired fast-food chain revealed it's bringing the cheesy creation back to menus permanently on May 19.
WTNH

Dunkin’ adds cornbread donuts and more to menu

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dunkin’ has kicked off a new lineup of food and drink flavors as well as returning menu items. One new food item that appeared on the menu Wednesday is cornbread donuts and donut holes. They feature a sweet and savory corn cake-based glaze. Another...
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
Henrico Citizen

Restaurant Watch

Cracker Barrel, 3620 Mayland Court – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee cut up sliced tomatoes with bare hands; raw shell eggs incorrectly stored over hash browns in lowboy unit on the cook line; observed food debris greater than one day old on slicer and both vegetable slicers on and under prep table and on scoops and strains stored clean; pink and black mold found on plastic panel of ice machine in service station; final rinse for the high temp dish machine is not at the correct temperature; internal sanitizing temperature for high temp dish machine is not at the correct level; temperature of country ham stored on side of hot holding unit is too low; temperature of raw turkey in thawing box is elevated; temperature of milk at service station is elevated; temperature of pancake mix prepped this morning is elevated because it was not cooled properly; scoop is stored in water but the water is not hot enough; metal pans are wet nesting on clean rack next to hand sink; refrigerator drawers at breading station in prep area are not in proper working condition and one is missing; racks in walk-in cooler are rusty; observed debris/dust on shelves and racks throughout, on hood filters, under grill and fryers, in between equipment, inside of microwaves on the cook line, on fan guards in walk-in cooler, in utensil containers and on plates at service station, and outside of plastic lexan pans; faucet at prep sink is leaking; observed buildup inside of toilet bowl in employee restroom; observed debris/grease/stains on floors and walls throughout, especially on cook line and service station under equipment; ceiling tiles and vents on cook line and in dish area and service station are dusty and stained; there are holes in the wall next to hand sink in dish area; ceiling tiles are chipping in the dish area; observed low grouting on floors throughout; floor tiles in front of walk-in cooler are cracked.
Mashed

Why Whole Foods Employees Are Dreading The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Pizza Deal

Last week news began to circulate on Reddit that the Whole Foods Pizza Fridays promotion would return and was met with extreme negativity. "Everyone else that works Pizza with me has said that they'd quit if they ever brought it back because the customers get incredibly abusive if they have to wait more than 5 minutes for a pie," the self-identified employee added after asking if anyone else could confirm the news.
Taste Of Home

We Ordered 7 Fast-Food Breakfast Sandwiches to Find the Best One

Which fast-food chain reigns supreme when it comes to the sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich?. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
The Independent

Aldi’s sell-out £40 pizza oven is back in time for BBQ season

With sunnier weather, longer evenings and another bank holiday on the way, there is a lot to be excited about in the coming weeks.And in preparation for summer, many of us have been giving our gardens a makeover with everything from comfortable furniture to cosy lighting, so we can entertain guests in style once again.Aside from beer and good company, no get-together is complete without a hearty feast and Aldi’s latest Specialbuys relaunch is just what you need to embrace the alfresco dining experience with friends and family this summer.There's nothing quite like a slice of freshly cooked pizza, but...
Wide Open Eats

Guy Fieri Through the Years, From Pretzel Carts to the Walk of Fame

Guy Fieri is a legend of the culinary world, bringing his big personality and cooking prowess to everything he does. With a net worth of 25 million and multiple TV shows, Fieri is a highly accomplished celebrity chef. However, this Food Network star wasn't always the restaurateur he is today; he started his culinary career selling pretzels from a DIY pretzel cart. Here's a look at young Guy Fieri and the journey he took to become the food celebrity he is today.
NebraskaTV

Chipotle looking to add desserts to the menu

WASHINGTON (TND) — One of the United States' most popular casual Mexican restaurants is looking to sweeten up its menu with a new item. Chipotle wants to add a dessert item to its variety of dishes. The fast-food restaurant's CEO Brian Niccol announced Wednesday that the company has been testing dessert options that it hopes to add in the near future.
