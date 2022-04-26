ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Gallatin Co. proposes rental housing for employees

By NBC Montana Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County is unable to find enough housing for employees, and now...

Related
NBCMontana

EPA to hold virtual discussion with Butte community

BUTTE, Mont. — The EPA is launches its virtual community discussion with the people of Butte at 6 p.m. on Monday. The Environmental Protection Agencies Virtual Community Discussion. The virtual discussion will take place from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The agenda is below and we are looking forward to having an open dialog with the community of Butte.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

MDT files lawsuit against Missoula Co., illegal campers

MISSOULA, Mont. — A new lawsuit from the Montana Department of Transportation names Missoula County and up to 100 illegal campers on MDT property below the Reserve Street bridge. Missoula community members picked up truckloads of trash, tarps and burned structures at the site on Friday. Some volunteers called...
MISSOULA, MT
Gallatin County, MT
Government
Gallatin County, MT
Business
Local
Montana Business
County
Gallatin County, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. road workers to fix projects on budget

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County road crews are working to get all projects done on the current budget. Property taxes fund road repairs, and county Public Works officials say commissioners don't want them to be raised. The big problem is the cost of materials. "We're operating on very old...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
KOOL 96.5

An Idaho Neighbor Legalizes Pot but Outlaws Marijuana

Marijuana is legal. Calling it marijuana is now illegal. In one of the most politically correct decisions in recent American history, state legislators in Washington and Governor Jay Inslee have called the word marijuana racist. The name will be replaced in all state documents and laws by cannabis. The rationale is that the Spanish word creates the impression Mexicans are responsible for the drug, which isn’t criminal in the state but is used recreationally and for medicinal purposes.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Montanan

The Gianforte agenda to abolish equity from Montana’s public schools

During the past year, we’ve covered more than 40 lawsuits in state and federal court around Montana, many the result of the contentious 2021 Legislature. Many of the lawsuits are self-inflicted – the Legislature was warned by its own staff that many legislative ideas were likely a violation of state law or the Montana Constitution. […] The post The Gianforte agenda to abolish equity from Montana’s public schools appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
107.9 LITE FM

See Inside A Historic and Naughty Idaho Brothel for Sale

At first, living in a former house of ill repute might not sound all that appealing. But when you see what was done with this property's sister? You can see the potential!. The property we're talking about is located at 611 Cedar St, the heart of the former Red Light District in Wallace. Until the late 1980s, it was one of the many brothels in the small mining town. According to Heather Branstetter's website outlining the history of brothels in Wallace, it had gone by the names "the Western," "the Jade" and finally the "Luxette," which it operated as until it closed.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Judge issues temporary injunction for four voting laws passed by Montana lawmakers in 2021

A Yellowstone County District Court judge has granted a preliminary injunction for four laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that he said likely harm different groups of voters. Lawmakers said they had passed the measures out of a concern for election integrity. The injunctions come as Montana prepares to vote in a number of elections […] The post Judge issues temporary injunction for four voting laws passed by Montana lawmakers in 2021 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Judge keeps bond set at $500,000 for Montana woman accused of homicide

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $500,000 for a Montana woman arrested in connection with the January homicide of 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein. Prosecutors say evidence connects 51-year-old Lyndsee Brewer to the death of Wetzstein. They say the state crime lab determined a handgun found...
BISMARCK, ND
News Channel Nebraska

Employee, customer die in fire at small town Montana casino

BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — Two people died in a casino fire in a small town in south-central Montana, Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said Thursday. Marla Murray, 71, and John Ahles, 33, died Wednesday morning in the fire at Honest Tom's Saloon and Casino in Bridger, McQuillan said. Murray...
BRIDGER, MT
NBCMontana

Montana rent prices increase more than national average, new data shows

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two houses on Mullan Road in Missoula once stood out among the surrounding high rises. Now, the homes are gone, and the property is slated for commercial buildings and apartments. It’s a trend in Missoula and nationwide as rent prices skyrocket. “They’ve been going up...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Debtor’s prison in Ravalli County? Group claims fee scheme forces those awaiting trial into poverty

A possible class-action lawsuit filed in federal court against Ravalli County claims that officials there have run what amounts to debtor’s prison that preys on indigent and poor people, making it more likely they’ll reoffend or stay in poverty. Meanwhile, attorneys for the county say the lawsuit is nothing more than a clever parsing centering […] The post Debtor’s prison in Ravalli County? Group claims fee scheme forces those awaiting trial into poverty appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
1240 KLYQ

Scam Sells Montana Ranches Non-existent Hay

Montana's Attorney General is sounding the alarm to state ranchers. The cattle feed scams are out there! Millions of dollars may have already been stolen. Attorney General Austin Knudsen said investigations are discovering widespread scams, where cattle feed is promised, but never delivered. He said that the Office of Consumer Protection estimated up to $5 million has been taken from Montanans from scammers, including a Canadian company.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Parents worried Montana to miss out on $36M, Missoula Food Bank sees busiest month in 40 years

People worried about Montana losing out on $36.6 million in money for children this summer continue to advocate that the state submit a plan to secure the federal funds for food. “We’re definitely aware that it’s important to parents,” said Wren Greaney, advocacy coordinator with the Montana Food Bank Network. “We heard from previous rounds […] The post Parents worried Montana to miss out on $36M, Missoula Food Bank sees busiest month in 40 years appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Two Opposing Views on CI-121 to Fix Montana’s Property Taxes

Constitutional Initiative 121 titled ‘Cap Montana Property Taxes’, taps into the deep resentment by Montana property owners over the rapid rise in property values, leading to what many feel are unsustainable property taxes. Congressional candidate Dr. Al Olszewski is a proponent of the initiative. “Our property taxes will...
MONTANA STATE

