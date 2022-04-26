Aquinas football coach recovering after being involved in crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Aquinas head football coach James Leonard and his wife Katie remained in the hospital Monday recovering from an automobile crash over the weekend.

The school updated the family’s condition in a post on its Facebook page Monday:

“Please keep praying for our football coach, James Leonard, his wife Katie, and their son, Hudson, after they were involved in a terrible car wreck this weekend. Thankfully, Hudson was unharmed. James and Katie are still in the hospital recovering. Coach says they are still feeling rough, but are getting better each day, and have even gotten to get out of bed and walk a little and go see each other. They appreciate all the calls, texts, and visits. Hudson can’t wait for his Mommy and Daddy to get home! We are so thankful they are all going to be okay!”

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the Leonards were victims of a crash that happened when a driver ran a red light at the intersection of Wrightsboro and Troupe Streets Saturday night. The driver of that vehicle died at the scene.

Leonard is entering his tenth season as head coach at Aquinas. He led the Irish to the Class-A Private state championship in 2013 and four region championships. His family has been involved in Aquinas athletics for decades.

