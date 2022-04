The Jacksonville Jaguars need a strong NFL Draft to kick-off coach Doug Pederson’s tenure with the franchise. The key to accomplishing that is nailing Day 1. For Jacksonville, it starts with making the right choice with the first overall pick. The Jaguars then need a few breaks to go their way. Here is Jaguars Wire’s best-case scenario for the franchise on the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft:

NFL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO