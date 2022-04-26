ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PACC suspends intake after dogs death

By Bivian Contreras
 2 days ago
The Pima Animal Care Center is suspending its intake and treating the dogs in its shelter with antibiotics after a dog was recently found dead in its kennel.

The PACC said veterinarians are concerned the dog had Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus or “strep zoo,” a highly contagious bacterial infection that can often be deadly.

Strep zoo is typically found in horses/cattle, pigs, and guinea pigs, but can cause severe pneumonia in dogs.

There is no vaccine and few warning signs such as fever, depression, vomiting, labored breathing, coughing blood, and discharge from the nose.

Volunteers and PACC, shelter staff have been instructed on how to take precautions to avoid spreading the disease outside of the facility.

“We’re exercising an abundance of caution to protect the animals in the shelter and the community, and starting antibiotic prophylaxis for all animals in the shelter. If this is not strep zoo, we plan to resume normal operations on April 28. If it is, we will likely have to extend the temporary halt to admissions a few more days,” said PACC Director Monica Danger.

Any time a dog dies unexpectedly, the shelter treats the dog’s death as potentially contagious.

Cats are rarely affected by the disease.

While PACC’s clinical team waits for test results, all non-emergency admissions to PACC have been stopped. All intake appointments also have been cancelled.

However, anyone wanting to adopt or foster will be sent home with a course of antibiotics.

All adopters or fosters that have other pets are encouraged to keep their new pet away from them for at least three days.

Anyone who adopted or fostered a dog from PACC on Saturday, April 23 or Sunday, April 24 is asked to go to PACC's clinic to pick-up a 10-day supply of antibiotics.

