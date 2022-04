When the Philadelphia 76ers went up 3-0 in the best of seven series against the Toronto Raptors, many thought the series was over. Instead of focusing up and closing out the series in a sweep, the Sixers took their foot off the gas and lost both game 4 in Toronto and game 5 in Philadelphia. With the series shifting to Toronto for game 6 and all the pressure is on the team to close the Raptors with many 76ers’ legacies on the line.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO