Prep Roundup: Inland Lakes softball takes down Forest Area

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

FIFE LAKE — Two solid performances paved way to a Ski Valley doubleheader sweep for the Inland Lakes softball team, which captured 14-2 and 18-5 victories at Forest Area Monday.

Natalie Wandrie led the Bulldogs' offense in the opener, smacking a homer, hitting two triples and knocking in four runs. Lexi Kovtun had three singles and two RBI, Megan Vigneau tallied two singles and an RBI, Emily Van Daele ripped two singles, and Ryann Clancy singled and knocked in a run.

Maggie Grant earned the win on the mound in game one, striking out three, allowing seven hits and walking one in five innings of work.

"It took us a minute to get the bats going, but it ended up being a good game," said Inland Lakes coach Krissi Thompson.

In game two, Vigneau finished with a double, two singles and three RBI to lead the Bulldogs, who received two hits apiece from Claire Feagan (double, RBI), Caleigh Jones (two RBI), Clancy (three RBI) and Wandrie.

Kovtun was Inland Lakes' winning pitcher, striking out two, allowing four hits and walking four in 2 2/3 innings thrown. Wandrie tossed 2 1/3 innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing no hits.

Inland Lakes (6-1-1, 3-1 Ski Valley) will host an invitational this Saturday.

IL baseball lifted by two no-hit performances, 39 combined runs

FIFE LAKE — A pair of no-hit performances and 39 combined runs scored fueled the Inland Lakes baseball team in a Ski Valley sweep at Forest Area Monday.

In a 21-0 victory in the opener, Connor Wallace tossed four no-hit innings to earn the win. Wallace struck out eight.

Mason Blumke had a strong game at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a triple, a double, two RBI and four runs scored, while Aidan Fenstermaker also went 4-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored. Adding two hits apiece were Kaden Hansel (two RBI, three runs) and Wallace (RBI, four runs). Payton Teuthorn (double, two RBI, one run), Dylan Layman (RBI), Logan O'Boyle (run) and Dylan Wymer (run) tallied a hit apiece. Andrew Kolly had two RBI and scored a run. Jacob Willey scored three runs.

Austin Brege tossed a three-inning no-hitter to lift the Bulldogs to an 18-0 triumph in the nightcap. Brege struck out seven and walked one.

Blumke finished with a team-high three hits, including a double, and knocked in two runs and scored three runs for the Bulldogs (6-5, 4-0 Ski Valley). Jackson Boctorff (two RBI, two runs) and Hansel (three RBI, two runs) recorded two hits apiece, while Fenstermaker (RBI, two runs) and Wallace (RBI, three runs) both added a hit. Kolly knocked in two runs and scored once, Teuthorn knocked in a run and scored once, and Willey scored twice.

Pellston softball struggles with hitting at Mancelona

MANCELONA — Monday was a tough offensive day for the Pellston softball team, which scored no runs in two defeats at Mancelona.

In an 8-0 loss in the opener, Caroline Crenshaw led the Hornets with two hits.

Madison Brown took the loss on the mound for Pellston. After struggling early, Brown allowed just one run in her last five innings pitched.

Mancelona's offense took control in a 15-0 triumph over the Hornets in game two.

Pellston (2-4, 0-2 Ski Valley) heads to Central Lake for a conference doubleheader on Thursday.

