Scranton, PA

Remembering Bishop John M. Dougherty

 2 days ago
SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens of people remembered and honored the life of an Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of The Diocese of Scranton Monday night in Lackawanna County. Bishop John Dougherty died last...

Newswatch 16

Luzerne County church closes after 122 years

EXETER, Pa. — St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Exeter announced the closure on its website only two weeks ago. In a decree sent to Newswatch 16, the diocese sites a diminishing parish community mainly due to the death of elderly members. St. Cecilia's is a secondary church of St....
EXETER, PA
WBRE

Two sisters missing in Scranton found

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police safely find sisters that went missing Wednesday in Scranton. According to the Scranton Police Department, Betty Hill, 37, and Joy Hill, 36, left together from South Scranton and were not seen since 11:00 a.m. As of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday both sisters were found safe and the search was called off. […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

WATCH: Bear strolls through Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. — One part of Schuylkill County had a fuzzy visitor come to town this week. Mark McCarrol sent us a video from Tamaqua; you can see the bear strolling down the sidewalk of Market Street. We're not sure where the bear came from or where it was...
TAMAQUA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
Newswatch 16

Food truck fest in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Mountain View Vineyard in Monroe County held a food truck festival Saturday. The festival was free and had different activities for children and adults. There were ten different food trucks, hayrides, raffles, and live music, and organizers were thrilled with the turnout. "This is so...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Arrest made after shooting in Wilkes-Barre

RALEIGH, N.C. — An arrest has been made after a shooting in Wilkes-Barre last month. Authorities say Syncire Nickens shot a man in the stomach on March 8, 2022, along North Main Street. U.S. Marshals caught up with Nickens in Raliegh, North Carolina on Wednesday, April 20. They will...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PennLive.com

Another ancient forest in Pennsylvania added to national network

Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The 1,025-acre preserve straddling Blue Mountain is part of the 121-unit state...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Monroe County missing girl found in Virginia

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm a missing 5-year-old girl was found safe in Virginia. According to PSP, 5-year-old Inez Foulk was at ShopRite with her grandmother on Monday around 7:00 p.m. when the girl’s biological mother Courtney Foulk, 37, fled from the store with her in the car. As of […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Firefighters use old building to train in Taylor

TAYLOR, Pa. — About 40 firefighters from five different companies spent Monday evening in Lackawanna County training in an old building. The old Via Appia building in Taylor will be torn down and renovated into a credit union. Before that happens, the firefighters used the building to practice searches,...
TAYLOR, PA
Newswatch 16

