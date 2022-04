TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Council approved a deal on Tuesday to sell 2.9 acres of land along Pacific Avenue to the city of Tacoma. The land is meant to be used for residential development, but the sale comes with key requirement: at least two-thirds of the units developed will be set aside for those with a household income that doesn’t go above 80% of the area median income.

TACOMA, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO