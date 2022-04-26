ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

More than 1,000 Walmart employees may lose job after massive fire damages site near Indianapolis

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
A massive fire at the Walmart distribution center northwest of Indianapolis sent a large plume of smoke into the air. (Indianapolis Fire Department )

The Walmart Distribution Center that was the site of a massive fire northwest of Indianapolis in March is closing for good, CBS 4 in Indianapolis reported.

In a notice to the Department of Workforce Development, Walmart representatives said the entire facility will close, impacting a number of Walmart associates, CBS 4 reported.

The notice says 1,132 associates may be separated from the company by July 15.

The notice comes shortly after one month since the distribution center caught on fire. The fire sent a large plume of smoke into the air and lasted 76 hours until firefighters were able to get it under control.

The notice says the property damage was too significant to reopen the facility for the foreseeable future, CBS 4 reported.

Since the fire, Walmart has worked to place as many of the impacted associates in alternative roles in and around the Plainfield area, according to CBS 4. This includes a job fair, conducting associate training, and providing other necessary services.

While 957 of the impacted associates that were employed at the distribution center have accepted new roles with the company, the notice says 1,132 associates have not accepted alternative positions, CBS 4 reported. The company notified those associates that the center would close on April 1.

The associates are currently being paid as they search for new jobs. According to CBS 4, the notice says hourly associates have until July 1 to continue employment with the company. Salaried associates have until July 15. If they do not continue employment, they will be separated from the company.

The notice also says Walmart expects the separations to be permanent. However, all separated associates can apply for open positions at other Walmart or Sams Club locations.

To help out those impacted by the closure, Walmart is providing employees with an Associate Support Center to answer policy and practice questions about exiting Walmart, among other supports, CBS 4 reported.

Steven Forbes
2d ago

they gonna collect that unemployment which they have paid into, so don't be upset they getting this money and you aren't. I see alot of butthurt people on here. don't hate

Reply
5
Jillia A
2d ago

you have to wonder if some of these major fires were set for insurance payouts to recover money lost during the Coronavirus pandemic js 🤔 🤷

Reply(4)
4
