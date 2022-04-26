ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Titans Star Has Bad News for Fan-Favorite Couple in Season 4

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 2 days ago

DC's Titans is about to head into its fourth season, and the HBO Max-exclusive series is leaving a lot of elements still to be explored. With the show's ensemble growing every season, there are character dynamics — romantic, platonic, or otherwise — that fans want to see brought to fruition. Among...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Boys Spinoff Star Reina Hardesty Exits Series After Creative Changes

The first live-action spinoff of The Boys isn't having the best time in pre-production. Tuesday, Reina Hardesty of The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow fame departed the series over creative differences. Hardesty's departure is the third amongst the show's six leads, all of whom were cast well over a year ago. Aimee Carrero and Shane Paul McGhie were the previous two actors to leave the project. The series is set within The Boys universe at the country's lone college made for superheroes.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 teases game-changing finale

As NCIS season 19 rapidly approaches its finale, CBS has given a preview of all the drama to come. The episode titled 'Birds of a Feather' is set to tie up Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) plotline. After Agent Parker is framed for murder, his team put their jobs and lives on the line to buy time and uncover the truth.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC Makes a Major Change to Two Teen Titans Members

Teen Titans Academy is nearing the end of its run, and its story is encompassing an ever-growing number of young heroes within the DC universe. The title has followed the stories of the original founders, the younger upperclassmen, and a crop of new recruits — only for a climactic battle to make many of their stories intersect. Some of that climax was partially forecast in the events of 2021's Future State storyline, which teed up a dark and surprising potential future for the team. As the events of this week's Teen Titans Academy #14 reveal, one of those Future State elements has now been made canon, and it has major ramifications for two members of the team. Spoilers for Teen Titans Academy #14 from Tim Sheridan, Tom Derenick, Peter Pantazis, and Rob Leigh below! Only look if you want to know!
COMICS
ComicBook

The Flash: Barry Runs Into the Unknown in New Season 8 Trailer

The CW has released a new Season 8 trailer for The Flash. The trailer features bits from recent episodes of the season as well as gives a few glimpses of things that are coming up and sees Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) tell Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) to do what he does best and run into the unknown and to trust himself. And when it comes to that "unknown", there's a lot that Barry as well as the rest of Team Flash may be facing. The most recent episode, "Resurrection", saw what was thought to be the triumphant return of the long-dead Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell) becomes something horrific when it was revealed in the episode's final moments that it's actually Deathstorm and not Ronnie behind the murderous Black Flame and, more than that, series showrunner Eric Wallace has teased that there are some big, devastating changes coming for Central City's heroes.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Ritchson
Person
Anna Diop
Person
Ryan Potter
Person
Curran Walters
Person
Minka Kelly
Person
Brenton Thwaites
Person
Iain Glen
Person
Conor Leslie
geekspin

Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles wants to play Batman in live-action

Jensen Ackles wants to portray a live-action version of Batman. During a Q&A at the recently concluded Supernatural NJ Con 2022, a fan asked Ackles which character from the Batman universe would he want to play in live-action, and the Supernatural alum quickly answered, “Batman.”. “I have gotten to...
MOVIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Mainstay Sean Murray Stars Alongside Daughter Cay Ryan Murray in Upcoming Episode

The May 2 episode of the hit CBS series NCIS is going to be quite the family affair! Mainly because one of the show’s stars, Sean Murray will be working alongside his own daughter, Cay Ryan Murray in the upcoming episode. And from every sneak peek we have been able to find so far of this upcoming NCIS episode which is titled The Brat Pack, Murray is one proud father. Especially as his NCIS character, Timothy McGee, meets his daughter’s character, Teagan Fields.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Koriand R Starfire
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

Jesse L. Martin Departs ‘The Flash’ As Series Regular After 8 Seasons, Will Headline NBC Pilot ‘The Irrational’

Click here to read the full article. Jesse L. Martin has been tapped as the lead of NBC’s drama pilot The Irrational as he is leaving the CW’s The Flash after eight seasons. While Martin will no longer be a series regular on the Berlanti Prods./Warner Bros. TV-produced The Flash, he is expected to appear in multiple episodes of the DC drama in its recently picked up ninth season. Tony winner Martin was one of four remaining Flash original cast members, along with star Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. The existing contracts of all four were up at the...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Who Is Kat Foster on 'The Rookie'? She's Guest Starring in Season 4

ABC’s The Rookie returned to television for a fourth season in 2021 and reunited viewers with the lead character John Nolan (Nathan Fillion). Since the series first premiered in 2018, Nolan's made more than a few friends on the job — including but not limited to Officer Jackson West (played by Titus Makin), who made his exit from the series in Season 3. Although fans were sad to see the longtime cast member leave, promos for an upcoming episode tease that he might have found a new friend on the force.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shows Off Radical Transformation for New Role

After a long hiatus and a lot of anticipation, Amazon's The Boys is finally preparing to come back for a third season. The latest batch of episodes are set to introduce a number of new elements, including Jensen Ackles' performance as Soldier Boy. The character is a unique facet of The Boys' comics and Ackles has broken the Internet several times over with the aesthetic he's bringing to the character. A new social media post from Ackles showcases that onscreen transformation, showing a series of selfies he took exactly one year ago while preparing on the series.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ghosts' Rose McIver Previews Finale's Cursed B&B Opening, Shares Her Pick for Which Spirit Should Possess Sam

Click here to read the full article. The big day has finally arrived for Ghosts‘ livings: Sam and Jay are welcoming their first B&B guests in this Thursday’s season finale (CBS, 9/8c). But unfortunately for the couple, the long-awaited event is met with obstacle after obstacle, and Thorfinn may to be blame after he reveals that he enacted a Norse curse to prevent the B&B from becoming a reality. “Anything that’s had that much expectation for that long is very high pressure,” Rose McIver, who stars as Sam, says of Woodstone B&B’s grand opening. “Sam is somebody who puts a lot of...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Hacks' Trailer: The HBO Max Series Hits the Road in Season 2

After debuting to critical acclaim on May 13, 2021, Hacks is back with season 2. The HBO Max series starring Jean Smart is set to premiere almost exactly one year later, on May 12, 2022. Ahead of its anticipated return, the streaming platform has shared the first full trailer for the upcoming eight new episodes.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Jensen Ackles Reveals 'Supernatural' Co-Star Jared Padalecki Is Recovering After a 'Very Bad Car Accident'

Jensen Ackles is sharing some scary news about his friend and longtime Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki. While speaking at Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Conventions -- a fan event held in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on Sunday -- Ackles explained why he was at the event without his on-screen brother and fellow demon hunter.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
ComicBook

The Flash Recap With Spoilers: Everything You Missed in "Death Rises"

Last time on The Flash, what seemed like a happy and hopeful moment — the resurrection of Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell) — turned into something far darker and more sinister. The final moments of "Resurrection" revealed that it wasn't Ronnie that Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) had brought out of torment within the Black Flame but instead given form to the terrifying entity Deathstorm instead. Now that Deathstorm's been made corporeal, things are about to get far more dangerous and more deadly not just for Team Flash, but for all of Central City as well and it's all hands on deck. to stop him. Need to find out what happened on this week's episode of The Flash? We've got you covered with our recap, but just know there are full spoilers beyond this point for "Death Rises."
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Wheel of Time Season 2 Casting, Barba Back on SVU and More

Click here to read the full article. The Wheel of Time has added a Wise One to its ranks: Ayoola Smart, whose previous TV credits include Killing Eve (as Kenny Stowton’s onetime flame Audrey), has joined Season 2 of the epic Prime Video adaptation in the recurring role of Aviendha. An Aiel Maiden of the Spear, Aviendha in Wheel of Time lore is a Wise One of the Nine Valleys sept, and one of the three lovers that Rand al’Thor takes (though we of course will see if the TV series offers a new spin on the heroine). Previous Season 2 castings...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jensen Ackles Wants to Be the Arrowverse Batman, Here's Why

Jensen Ackles is still interested in playing the live-action version of Batman, and he seems confident that his best chance at it, would be to play the role on The CW. The star, whose Supernatural was a staple on the network for 15 seasons, joked with fans at Supernatural NJ Con 2022 that he hoped "someone" at Gotham Knights could put in a good word for him. That someone would likely be Misha Collins, the actor set to play Harvey Dent on Gotham Knights. Collins played Castiel on Supernatural for 12 years, and was on the panel at Supernatural NJ Con with Ackles.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy