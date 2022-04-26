Titans Star Has Bad News for Fan-Favorite Couple in Season 4

The CW has released a new Season 8 trailer for The Flash. The trailer features bits from recent episodes of the season as well as gives a few glimpses of things that are coming up and sees Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) tell Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) to do what he does best and run into the unknown and to trust himself. And when it comes to that "unknown", there's a lot that Barry as well as the rest of Team Flash may be facing. The most recent episode, "Resurrection", saw what was thought to be the triumphant return of the long-dead Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell) becomes something horrific when it was revealed in the episode's final moments that it's actually Deathstorm and not Ronnie behind the murderous Black Flame and, more than that, series showrunner Eric Wallace has teased that there are some big, devastating changes coming for Central City's heroes.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO