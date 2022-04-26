Titans Star Has Bad News for Fan-Favorite Couple in Season 4

Teen Titans Academy is nearing the end of its run, and its story is encompassing an ever-growing number of young heroes within the DC universe. The title has followed the stories of the original founders, the younger upperclassmen, and a crop of new recruits — only for a climactic battle to make many of their stories intersect. Some of that climax was partially forecast in the events of 2021's Future State storyline, which teed up a dark and surprising potential future for the team. As the events of this week's Teen Titans Academy #14 reveal, one of those Future State elements has now been made canon, and it has major ramifications for two members of the team. Spoilers for Teen Titans Academy #14 from Tim Sheridan, Tom Derenick, Peter Pantazis, and Rob Leigh below! Only look if you want to know!
Comments / 0