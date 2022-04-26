ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Extra picks give Packers' Gutekunst plenty of trade options

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has a history of making deals early in drafts and has more trade options than usual this year with four of the top 59 overall picks.

The Packers already were picking 28th and 59th before they acquired the 22nd and 53rd overall selections in the trade that sent All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. That gives them two picks in each of the first two rounds of the draft that runs Thursday through Saturday.

Gutekunst isn't tipping his hand on whether these extra picks might make him more likely to make trades.

