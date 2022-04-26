ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

A man called off his wedding because his fiancée almost killed his dog

By Lauren Windle, The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXKHf_0fK23ouj00
A man canceled his wedding after his partner allowed his dog to consume alcohol and marijuana brownies. Shutterstock

A man explained that he dumped his fiancée before their wedding after finding out she nearly killed his dog.

The bloke, 28, was furious with his partner, 27, after she allowed the seven-year-old dog to get seriously unwell eating chocolates and alcohol at her hen do.

He ended their four-year relationship due to her carelessness but her family and his completely disagreed with the decision.

Taking to Reddit, he said: “On Saturday, fiancee had a bachelorette party at home.

“I stayed with my parents but I left the dog with her because she likes having him there.

“However, I made sure to tell her to put the dog in our bedroom once the party gets going.

“5 a.m. on Sunday I get a frantic call that something’s wrong with the dog. She was drunk, so I told her to get a taxi and go to the emergency vet clinic.

“When I got there, she looked like she hadn’t stopped crying for hours and she couldn’t even speak.

“Two of her friends were there so they told me my dog is alive but not well.

“I felt sorry for her for an entire 10 minutes while waiting for the doctor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gGIZ_0fK23ouj00
The fiancee had been celebrating her bachelorette party at the time of the incident.

But then, the doctor told me my dog ingested large amounts of alcohol and chocolate edibles.

“The girls apparently thought it would be cool to leave everything out on short coffee tables, leave the dog to wander around instead of putting him in our bedroom, and then get wasted and not notice he was going to town with the booze and edibles.”

The man was furious that she hadn’t followed his instructions to keep the dog away from the party and allowed it to eat so much it was ill.

He continued: “When we got home, I told my fiancee to pack and get out of my house and my life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iMhdX_0fK23ouj00
The dog survived but was very sick.

“I told her to tell her guests the wedding is off, and I’ll tell mine. She was shocked, but she took her things and left.

“Two hours later, I get bombarded by messages on Messenger, Whatsapp, by her sisters, brother, brother’s wife, her mom, her friends, telling me that I am insane to do this to her after four years.

“They started off defending her, but it quickly turned into insulting me.

“The logical thing for me to do was look for comfort in my friends and family. Nope. They all f***ing agree. My mom said: ‘Well, it was a mistake, she didn’t do it on purpose, besides – the dog didn’t die!’ Lucky me, eh? My dog didn’t f***ing die!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzBhe_0fK23ouj00
The man told his fiancee to pack her bags and get out of his house and life.

It’s not just his mom who disagreed with his as both his sister and best man suggested it was an overreaction.

He also explained that she had done other careless and potentially dangerous things in the past and he was concerned she could cause more damage.

He ended by saying: “I’m 99% sure I will stand by my decision. But am I really an a******? Literally nobody is on my side and I have no idea what to think.”

Fellow Redditors were quick to jump in with their opinion on the shocking break-up.

One person said: “It’s not about the dog per se. It’s about the blatant disregard for the safety of the animal and the request of the partner. It’s about negligence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwoKX_0fK23ouj00
The man’s family and his fiancee’s family sent him angry messages, telling him he was overreacting.

While another agreed: “I mean, this level of carelessness, though. In a decade or so it wouldn’t be the dog on the line but their kid.”

A third said: “Part of loving someone is caring about something they care about because they care about it.

“We know how most people care about their pet.

“If they don’t take enough responsibility to care for their SO’s pet, even if they don’t like the pet, THEN they aren’t the right one.”

The man posted an update after taking some time to reflect on the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGYxc_0fK23ouj00
Despite the drama, the man feels he made the best choice for his future.

He said: “Posting here kind of triggered me to conclude this isn’t about the dog at all.

“She is negligent and irresponsible and I don’t want to stick around and possibly see our child die in a car accident some day because she was texting or she forgot to put his seat belt on.

“I guess I realised I don’t want to spend my life with someone who has such blatant disregard for human (or animal) life.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman marries ex-husband’s best man after he professed his love during wedding speech

An Illinois woman married her lifelong friend and the best man at her wedding after he declared his love for her during his best man speech.Desiree White, 32, and her now-husband Bryant became friends as teenagers, and the two formed a trio with Desiree’s boyfriend at the time. When she and her soon-to-be ex-husband were married in 2010, Bryant served as the best man, where he drunkenly professed his love for White during his speech.“It goes along the lines of, ‘I loved you since the moment I saw you. There’s no one like you,’” White recalled in a TikTok video...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Bride-to-be finds out her fiancé is still married months before their wedding: ‘He does not sound kind’

A soon-to-be bride has revealed how she’s changed her wedding date and has considered cancelling the nuptials entirely after finding out that her fiancé is still legally married.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @Wouldyoubabys wrote: “I think I need to cancel my wedding.”She then explained how she and her partner booked their wedding in January. And while everyone was “very happy” about it, she had recently discovered through her partner’s ex-wife that the soon-to-be groom is still married, even though he separated from his ex “12 years ago”.“[Fiancé’s ex-wife] pointed...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DoYouRemember?

Wedding Guest Causes Mass Debate After ‘Demanding’ Girlfriend Changes Her Outfit

A wedding guest is causing mass debate online after he apparently “demanded” his girlfriend change her outfit or he wasn’t going to accompany her to said wedding. The anonymous man took to Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to ask for advice from others. He explained that he was taking his girlfriend as his plus one to a co-worker’s wedding, but she was wearing white, and he requested she change out of respect for the bride.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Pay for Anti-Gay Wedding

Should promises always be kept, even if they support discriminatory behavior?. The wedding industry is a booming and profitable business. Bringing in over $60 billion a year in the US alone, weddings are no small matter and engaged couples can get pretty wrapped up in the details.
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy