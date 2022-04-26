ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Man shot inside home during drive-by shooting in Columbia County

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3minmo_0fK2387a00
(kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting Monday morning at a residence on NW Moore Rd. near U.S. Highway 41 North.

STORY: JSO works to ‘proactively’ address street racing concerns, representative says

At approximately 10 a.m., deputies responded and rendered aid to a 26-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in critical condition.

Another adult and an infant were inside the residence at the time of the shooting as well but were not injured.

STORY: Parents sue after death of teen from Orlando drop-tower ride

Investigators believe that the suspect or suspects fired rounds into the residence from the roadway and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

In a statement, Sheriff Mark Hunter said, “We are praying the victim makes a full recovery and will work to ensure justice is brought to those responsible. This type of behavior is unacceptable in our community and we will do everything possible to hold those accountable who act recklessly and violently.”

STORY: ‘They’re our kids’: Families honored for Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Further details are being withheld at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who believes they have further information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at (386)758-1095 or Crime Stoppers at (386)754-7099. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at HERE.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Columbia County, FL
Columbia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Jso#Ems#Https T Co Ttidwybyxx
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
News4Jax.com

Man, woman found dead in Oceanway home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered in a home during a welfare check Tuesday. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the home on Hollings Street just...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

2 men shot at Airport Blvd. and Florida St.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two men injured. Officers were called to Mobile Infirmary Sunday, April 24 after two men came in with gunshot wounds.  Officers determined that the shooting happened while the men were traveling along Aiport Boulevard and Florida Street. A person drove up to their […]
MOBILE, AL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
93K+
Followers
99K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy