Live On New York: More organ donors are needed to save lives

The nonprofit Live On New York is making a plea to New Yorkers to sign up to become organ donors as 9,000 residents currently await a life-saving transplant.

Leonard Achan, president and CEO of the nonprofit, says the heroic donations of Detective Wilbert Mora, who was killed in the line of duty in January, caused a much-needed spike in donors.

In February alone, he says there was a 93% increase in organs transplanted and donors doubled from the year before. Still, more donors are needed.

"Organ donors can save up to eight lives…in the case of Detective Mora, he saved five lives," said Achan.

You can learn more about becoming an organ donor here.