In recent years, all-time great athletes who have reached the pinnacle of success have begun recounting stories from their playing days by shifting the narrative from hearsay and media reporting to their own personal perspectives via their own docuseries; see Michael Jordan's ESPN award-winning docuseriesThe Last Dance or Magic Johnson's new Apple TV+ series They Call Me Magic. What makes Tom Brady's Man in the Arena different from the rest is that the quarterback is still actively playing (after briefly flirting with retirement) and in the tenth and final episode, the Buccaneers quarterback was joined by his teammate Rob Gronkowski and his father Tom Brady Sr. as they reflected on the 2020 season and the Bucs' journey to winning Super Bowl LV.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO