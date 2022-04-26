Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb warns citizens about replica firearms

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Sheriff Kevin Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that over the past several weeks, the sheriff’s office responded to several calls in reference of individuals brandishing firearms from vehicles in “drive-by shooting” style events. During their investigation, authorities discovered that the weapons were an imitation of real firearms.

According to Sheriff Cobb, young adults and juveniles have been found in possession of the replica weapons. The sheriff’s office collected these weapons from individuals who have reportedly shot children and other citizens.

In some of these cases, the people being shot at are involved in an on-going social media trend. The individuals caught committing these acts are being charged and prosecuted with aggravated crimes.

Sheriff Cobb urges parents to not allow their children to possess these weapons and not allow them to engage in dangerous criminal behavior.

