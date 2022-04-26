ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Parish, LA

Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb warns citizens about replica firearms

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywtVO_0fK20G8M00

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Sheriff Kevin Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that over the past several weeks, the sheriff’s office responded to several calls in reference of individuals brandishing firearms from vehicles in “drive-by shooting” style events. During their investigation, authorities discovered that the weapons were an imitation of real firearms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsV7c_0fK20G8M00

According to Sheriff Cobb, young adults and juveniles have been found in possession of the replica weapons. The sheriff’s office collected these weapons from individuals who have reportedly shot children and other citizens.

Kenner police: Hit and run suspect charged after admitting to mother’s brutal death

In some of these cases, the people being shot at are involved in an on-going social media trend. The individuals caught committing these acts are being charged and prosecuted with aggravated crimes.

Sheriff Cobb urges parents to not allow their children to possess these weapons and not allow them to engage in dangerous criminal behavior.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Drug sweep by multiple Mississippi agencies leads to 49 arrests, seizure of drug, weapons and illegal alchohol

Forty-nine people were arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics operation in the state’s capitol city April 8-10. More than $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized — 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, seven dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of MDMA tablets, and four pounds of MDMA powder.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Franklin Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
City
Kenner, LA
County
Franklin Parish, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police asks for public’s help identifying person wanted in connection to an Armed Robbery and Burglary

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, officers need the public’s help to identify a person who is wanted for questioning in the same incident as Josiah Williams. If anyone has any information about Williams’ location or can identify the individual pictured above, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crime […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Franklin Parish Sheriff#Kard#Sheriff Cobb#Nexstar Media Inc
MyArkLaMiss

Calhoun couple behind bars after deputies receive anonymous call; arrested for gun and drug charges

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received an anonymous complaint in reference to illegal narcotics being used or sold on the 300 block of Parker Lane. As deputies arrived to the residence, they made contact with 36-year-old Margarite Hale and her boyfriend 58-year-old Arnold Wade Cleveland. Authorities advised […]
CALHOUN, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KLFY News 10

Man accused of armed robbery at casino in Louisiana on Easter

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa is asking the public to take a good look at the photos posted below. The person in these pictures allegedly “entered the Lucky Dollar Casino, located at 5869 Hwy. 10 in Greensburg, brandishing a small semi automatic handgun and proceeded to rob it,” according to Crime Stoppers […]
GREENSBURG, LA
WGNO

WGNO

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy