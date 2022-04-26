Players, coaches praise WVU football’s chemistry

West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Sarah Bates to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 5-foot-9 guard from Fresno, California, Bates spent the last three seasons at Georgia Tech, where she helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a 58-31 record, including two NCAA Tournament Appearances and a Sweet 16 berth in 2020-21. Bates began her collegiate career in 2017-18, when she played for UC Santa Barbara. After one season with UCSB, she transferred to Kansas State in 2018-19, where she redshirted due to NCAA transfer rules. Bates will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Comments / 0