Players, coaches praise WVU football’s chemistry

Jalen Gaffney, whose career with the UConn men’s basketball began with promise but ended with a disappointing junior season, has committed to Florida Atlantic. “During my three years at UConn, I learned a lot about not only basketball, but about myself as well,” Gaffney said in a message he posted on social media. “As I continue to mature and become the player and person I want to be, I believe that in order (for) me to continue to grow, I need a change.”

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO