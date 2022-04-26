ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

Juvenile charged in connection with Greene County double homicide

By From staff report
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENE COUNTY — As a result of an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and detectives with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been...

www.timesnews.net

