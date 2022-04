Over the course of nine films, composer John Williams was able to craft scores for a number of the series' most beloved characters, though one he never got the chance to write for was Obi-Wan Kenobi, which all changes with Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. While Natalie Holt composed the music for a majority of the series, Holt recently detailed how Williams specifically asked if he could write a theme honoring Obi-Wan, as the character's death in Star Wars: A New Hope meant that he was never given the opportunity to write such a theme in the original trilogy.

