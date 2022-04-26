ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, WA

Mount Vernon police look for pair involved in Saturday hit and run

By Skagit Valley
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 2 days ago

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon police are looking for the driver and passenger of a vehicle that hit a family of four Saturday on a sidewalk on North LaVenture Road.

According to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, about 2 p.m. Saturday a vehicle heading north on LaVenture Road near Fir Street crossed the center line and south lane before hitting the family that was bicycling on the sidewalk.

The male driver of the four-door gray sedan and his female passenger fled the scene in the vehicle, heading north on LaVenture then east on Kulshan Avenue.

There, the car struck several parked vehicles, and the driver and passenger fled on foot. A K9 unit failed to find the driver or passenger.

Two of the victims — a 46-year-old man and 44-year-old woman — were transported to Skagit Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two additional victims, 10- and 12-year-old boys, were not injured.

Police have identified who they believe were the driver and passenger, and are working to locate them.

The vehicle has been impounded and police have applied for a warrant to search it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
City
Mount Vernon, WA
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Police#Skagit Valley Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
The Independent

Woman found alive after six days stranded in California forest, surviving on snow and yogurt

A missing woman has been found alive after spending six days lost in a California forest under heavy snowfall, police say.According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, had been stranded in her car in the woods near Little Valley since 14 April. On the morning of 20 April, after days of helicopter and ground searches, a sheriff’s sergeant found the vehicle, and Ms Gullett rushed out.“She was very emotional, but physically okay,” the Sheriff’s Office said.Police say Ms Gullett’s ordeal began last Thursday when she and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, were driving home to Little...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man suspected of killing four family members under arrest in hospital

A 28-year-old man suspected of killing four family members in a stabbing attack is under arrest in hospital, police have said.The victims – three women aged in their mid 60s, 40s and 30s, and a man in his 60s – all died at a terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south-east London in the early hours of Monday.They have been named locally as NHS worker Dolet Hill, her partner Denton Burke, daughter Tanysha Drummonds and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds.It is understood that the suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and police said he was in a stable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGMI

Bellingham K9 helps officers nab four suspects in less than 24 hours

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham K9 is being credited with nabbing four suspects, in two different crimes, in less than 24 hours. Bellingham Police posted on social media that K9 Prowl was the only dog on duty Tuesday night, April 26th, when State Patrol officers called for K9 assistance around 11 p.m.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
2K+
Followers
112
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy