Mount Vernon police look for pair involved in Saturday hit and run

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon police are looking for the driver and passenger of a vehicle that hit a family of four Saturday on a sidewalk on North LaVenture Road.

According to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, about 2 p.m. Saturday a vehicle heading north on LaVenture Road near Fir Street crossed the center line and south lane before hitting the family that was bicycling on the sidewalk.

The male driver of the four-door gray sedan and his female passenger fled the scene in the vehicle, heading north on LaVenture then east on Kulshan Avenue.

There, the car struck several parked vehicles, and the driver and passenger fled on foot. A K9 unit failed to find the driver or passenger.

Two of the victims — a 46-year-old man and 44-year-old woman — were transported to Skagit Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two additional victims, 10- and 12-year-old boys, were not injured.

Police have identified who they believe were the driver and passenger, and are working to locate them.

The vehicle has been impounded and police have applied for a warrant to search it.