Hannah Weismer powered Kingsway, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 16-6 victory over Williamstown in Woolwich Township as she went 2-2 with four RBI. Kingsway (11-2) took an 11-0 lead into the fourth before Williamstown (3-10) scored four runs in the top of the inning. However, Kingsway answered right back with four runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth.

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO