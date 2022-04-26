ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Kan. jail deputy registers as sex offender for sex with inmate

2 days ago
 2 days ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas jail deputy who admitted having sex with inmates is going to prison. Tony LoSavio, 41, of Wichita, was sentenced to just over 2 and one...

