Brownsville, TX

Heart of the Valley: The cost of diabetes

By Rudy Mireles
KRGV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel 5's Heart of the Valley series continues with a focus on the financial cost of living...

www.krgv.com

ValleyCentral

Gorilla dies unexpectedly at Gladys Porter Zoo

BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo staff are mourning the loss of a Western Lowland Gorilla who died last week. The zoo issued a release on Wednesday commemorating the life of Martha, a gorilla who died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19. Zookeepers noticed Martha was slow to respond on the morning of April 19. She […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County reports increase in cases of stomach bugs

An outbreak of two common – but easily preventable – viruses is being reported in Hidalgo County. According to Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez, cases of the Norovirus and Rotavirus have been spiking. “We might get, on a typical week, two, three [or] four [cases],” Melendez...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
KRGV

Distracted driving crashes on the rise in the Rio Grande Valley

The Rio Grande Valley is seeing crashes involving distracted driving increase by 16%, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to TxDOT, distracted driving crashes spiked 16 percent in the Pharr district from 2020 to 2021. The district includes all four Valley counties - along with Brooks, Jim Hogg, Kenedy, and Zapata counties.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV delays class start time due to power outages

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced they will have delayed operations Tuesday. According to a release, operations at all campuses will begin at 10 a.m. The release states this is due to the heavy rain and because many buildings in the Edinburg campus are without power. This delay is […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Made in the 956: First-generation UTRGV medical student speaks on journey

Going to college can be tough for any student. It can be even harder for a first-generation college student. On this week's Made in the 956, Channel 5 Morning Anchor Trey Serna introduces you to Adriana Saavedra-Simmons. She's fixing to graduate from UTRGV's School of Medicine and she just found...
KRGV

Kids invited to participate in Pharr's Summer TAAF program

It's a cost-effective way to keep kids busy during the summer break. The city of Pharr's Parks and Recreation Department says they are encouraging kids to come back to summer activities. Parents can expect to see a number of activities like swimming, golf, dance, cheer - and much more. Children...
PHARR, TX
The Water Desk

The Southwest monsoon season is changing, forcing ranchers and Indigenous farmers to adapt

When the summer monsoon ends the dry season in the Southwest, the Johnson farm gets its water. Lightning forks, thunder detonates, and rain drums mountains, evaporating at first in the fierce heat and dust and then soaking, collecting, and streaming down the foothills. The torrents rush into thin, empty riverbeds carved by the flash floods of storms past, channels called arroyos or washes. These vein the desert floor a short walk north of the Arizona-Mexico border, where, in a valley of the Tohono O’odham Nation, one wash rushes by the farm.
ARIZONA STATE

