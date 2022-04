Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk has assembled financial commitments worth $46.5 billion to buy Twitter and said he is considering a tender offer – or going over management’s head to make his bid directly to shareholders — “but has not determined whether to do so at this time.” He said in an SEC filing Thursday that Twitter has not yet responded to his offer to buy the company for $54.20 per share, or about $43 billion. The social media company did adopt a poison pill, or shareholders rights plan, that would make a hostile takeover more difficult. Musk...

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO