SCOTUS Hears Case Over High School Coach Praying With His Players

By News On 6
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decision will soon come from the Supreme Court about the case...

www.newson6.com

Law & Crime

SCOTUS Is Full of Questions as Justices Consider Case of Praying Football Coach

The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Monday in what has become known as the “praying football coach case.” Stylized as Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, the case pits one man’s desire to exercise his personal religious beliefs against a school district’s efforts protect its students from religious coercion; in legal terms, it’s the latest example of Free Exercise Clause versus the Establishment Clause. During oral arguments, the justice traded seemingly hypotheticals, attempting to tease out which facts in the underlying dispute might be most impactful for the ultimate verdict.
BREMERTON, WA
NPR

The Supreme Court ponders the right to pray on the 50-yard line

The U.S. Supreme Court finds itself immersed in culture wars again today. The justices will hear a high school football coach's argument that he has the right to kneel and pray on the 50-yard line at the end of games. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg reports. NINA TOTENBERG, BYLINE:...
BREMERTON, WA
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
bloomberglaw.com

Miranda Warnings Probed by Supreme Court in Police-Suit Case (1)

Justices examine nature of landmark self-incrimination warnings case. Issue is whether failure to give warning can lead to suits against officers. A civil-rights lawsuit against an officer who failed to give Miranda warnings led the Supreme Court to examine the nature of its landmark ruling that, as Justice Elena Kagan said, is central to people’s understanding of the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Magnolia State Live

Court halts firing squad execution of South Carolina inmate. Mississippi also offers constitutionally questioned execution method.

South Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday issued a temporary stay blocking the state from carrying out what was set to be its first-ever firing squad execution. The order by the state Supreme Court puts on hold at least temporarily the planned April 29 execution of Richard Bernard Moore, who drew the death sentence for the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Law & Crime

In Justice Breyer’s Final Oral Argument at SCOTUS, Court Considers Whether Oklahoma May Prosecute Crimes Committed on Indian Lands

Justice Stephen Breyer participated in the final oral argument of his Supreme Court career on Wednesday as the high court considered Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta. The case presents the impactful question of whether individual states have the authority to prosecute major crimes committed on Indian land by Indian perpetrators against non-Indian victims.
OKLAHOMA STATE

