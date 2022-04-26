Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:42:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Edwardsport. .Minor flooding due to recent rainfall on the lower White River at Edwardsport...is continuing...and is expected to end late Thursday evening as water recedes. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Old Vincennes Road and residential property in this area begin to flood. Flooding of low agricultural fields occurs along portions of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Thursday /6:00 AM CDT Thursday/ the stage was 15.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EDT Thursday /6:00 AM CDT Thursday/ was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 7.5 feet Sunday, May 08. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO