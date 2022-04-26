ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Who do you think won the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate primary debate?

By George Stockburger
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBEWy_0fK1sPW300

(WHTM) – Five Republican hopefuls to be the next U.S. senator from Pennsylvania just debated in Harrisburg , and now we want to hear from you.

Let us know who you thought won the hourlong debate that was broadcast and live-streamed by Nexstar stations across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The candidates who participated were Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands.

On April 27 at 8 p.m., four Republican candidates for Governor will participate in a one hour exclusive multi-market prime time debate.

The one hour debate will air on eight television stations serving the state: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI-TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) and WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and WYTV-TV (ABC) in Youngstown, OH.

In addition, the debate will be live-streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDVM-TV (IND) in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access regardless of their market.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Pennsylvania Senate race a virtual three-way tie; new Monmouth Poll

(WHTM) – A new Monmouth University poll has the Pennsylvania Republican Senate race in a virtual three-way tie between Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick, and Kathy Barnette. The poll, conducted in the days leading up to the abc27 U.S. Senate Republican primary debate, found Oz with 22% support, followed by McCormick with 19%, and Barnette with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisburg, PA
Elections
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Ohio Elections
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Buffalo, OH
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
City
Lebanon, OH
Youngstown, OH
Elections
State
Washington State
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Youngstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Erie, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Sands
Person
Mehmet Oz
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#U S#U S Senate#Whtm Tv#Abc#Wpxi Tv#Nbc#Wphl Tv#Mynetworktv#Wtaj Tv#Cbs#Wbre Tv#Wyou Tv#Fox#Wytv Tv#Cw#Wivb Tv#Ind#Nexstar Media Inc
KCCI.com

3 Democrats running for US Senate in June 7 Primary

Three Democrats and two Republicans are all hoping to represent Iowans in the U.S. Senate. KCCI Political Analyst Dennis Goldford says independent voters will be crucial: "What will previous independent supporters of senator Grassley do? Will they vote for a new face even if it's a democrat, or will they continue to support senator grassley even though he's been in the senate for for almost 40 years already at this particular point?"
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
International Business Times

Orrin Hatch, The Genteel Republican Senator, Is Dead At 88

Orrin Hatch, the gentlemanly long-serving Republican U.S. senator from Utah who championed deep tax cuts, an anti-terrorism law and a children's health program while fighting for conservative judicial nominees, died on Saturday at age 88. His death was announced by the nonprofit Orrin G. Hatch Foundation, which said he died...
UTAH STATE
WKBN

WKBN

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy