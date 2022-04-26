Small plane makes emergency landing along Stockbridge roadway

The 2016 crash of an EgyptAir passenger plane that killed all 66 people on board was caused by a cockpit fire after the pilot’s lit cigarette ignited with oxygen leaking from an emergency mask, a report says.Experts probing the fatal incident, when EgyptAir flight MS804 – an Airbus A320 en route from Paris to Cairo – plunged into the eastern Mediterranean, alleged that either the captain or first officer had been smoking at 37,000ft shortly before the crash.In a 134-page official report, which was sent to the Court of Appeal in Paris last month, investigators said the fire may...

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO