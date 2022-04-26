ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

Small plane makes emergency landing along Stockbridge roadway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - The FAA will be investigating after a plane stalled and was forced to make an emergency landing on a Stockbridge roadway on Monday, police said. A photo shared by FOX 5 viewer Gregory Brinson...

The Independent

Pilot’s lit cockpit cigarette caused passenger plane to crash into sea, report claims

The 2016 crash of an EgyptAir passenger plane that killed all 66 people on board was caused by a cockpit fire after the pilot’s lit cigarette ignited with oxygen leaking from an emergency mask, a report says.Experts probing the fatal incident, when EgyptAir flight MS804 – an Airbus A320 en route from Paris to Cairo – plunged into the eastern Mediterranean, alleged that either the captain or first officer had been smoking at 37,000ft shortly before the crash.In a 134-page official report, which was sent to the Court of Appeal in Paris last month, investigators said the fire may...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Laser strikes on aircraft, potentially blinding pilots, are on pace for a new record: "It's very disorienting"

New numbers from the Federal Aviation Administration show incidents of people hitting aircraft with lasers, potentially blinding pilots, are on pace for a new record. The number of reported laser strikes jumped by 41 percent last year, to more than 9,700; that's more than one an hour, with California, Texas and Florida leading the nation in incidents.
The Independent

Pilots’ attempt at first midair ‘plane swap’ ends in disastrous crash

It was slated to be a never-before-seen air stunt, but Sunday’s attempted mid-air plane swap between a pair of Red Bull-sponsored pilots ended instead with a disastrous crash over the skies of Arizona.Pilot cousins Luke Aikins, 48, and Andy Farrington, 39, were both part of the Red Bull Air Force aviation crew and were credited as some of the brains behind the first-ever attempted mid-air plane swap.Between the pair, they’d successfully partaken in thousands of skydives, BASE jumps and thousands of hours of crewing both planes and commercial helicopters as pilots.Had they been successful in Sunday’s stunt, it would’ve...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS 46

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Powder Springs Road in Cobb County

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Friday at the intersection of Powder Springs Road and Windy Hill Road/Macland Road. According to investigators, just after 2 p.m., a white 2018 Toyota Camry was southbound in the left turn lane of Powder Springs...
WXIA 11 Alive

Truck overturns, spills load on I-285 ramp at Spaghetti Junction

ATLANTA — A truck overturned on the Interstate 285 eastbound ramp to Interstate 85 north early Monday morning. It was shut down from around 7:15 a.m. and reopened just before 11 a.m. A large flatbed truck spilled its load of heavy piping material, as seen from the 11Alive SkyTracker.
11Alive

Coweta deputy's patrol car hit during crash in Newnan, GSP investigating

NEWNAN, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Coweta County deputy's marked patrol car Monday. GSP said troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Gordon Road in Newnan. According to GSP, a 21-year-old was heading west on Gordon Road in a blue Hyundai Elantra, when he attempted to turn left onto Rainwater Road. At that time, GSP said a Coweta County deputy was on patrol heading east on Gordon Road near the intersection of Rainwater Road. The driver of the Hyundai didn't yield while turning left and struck the deputy's patrol car, GSP said.
