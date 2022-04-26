Small plane makes emergency landing along Stockbridge roadway

It was slated to be a never-before-seen air stunt, but Sunday’s attempted mid-air plane swap between a pair of Red Bull-sponsored pilots ended instead with a disastrous crash over the skies of Arizona.Pilot cousins Luke Aikins, 48, and Andy Farrington, 39, were both part of the Red Bull Air Force aviation crew and were credited as some of the brains behind the first-ever attempted mid-air plane swap.Between the pair, they’d successfully partaken in thousands of skydives, BASE jumps and thousands of hours of crewing both planes and commercial helicopters as pilots.Had they been successful in Sunday’s stunt, it would’ve...
