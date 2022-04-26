Cavaliers’ Garland misses out on NBA’s Most Improved award

NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – Memphis Grizzlies’ guard Ja Morant was named NBA Most Improved Player on Monday night.

Morant received 221 points (38 first-place votes) from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray finished in second place with 183 points (20 first-place votes). Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland finished in third place with 178 points (11 first-place votes).

This season, Morant was a first-time NBA All-Star, averaging a career-high 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 33.1 minutes in 57 games.

Leading a resurgence in Cleveland this season, Garland averaged 21.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He was also named an All-Star for the first time in his career.



