Bruce Campbell Narrates Gameplay For Evil Dead: The Game In New Video

With a month to go until Star Wars Celebration, details of in-person events are starting to emerge, which included the reveal that a new panel will be held in honor of the Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi series of animated shorts. No actual details about the project have been confirmed, with Lucasfilm themselves not having made the announcement, though the reveal of this information could see more details about the project be revealed ahead of Celebration. Given that one of the special guests at the panel will be Dave Filoni, it's possible that he is involved in the project in some capacity. Star Wars Celebration kicks off on May 26th and the Tales of the Jedi panel will take place on Saturday, May 28th.

