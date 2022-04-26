ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bruce Campbell Narrates Gameplay For Evil Dead: The Game In New Video

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvil Dead: The Game arrives on May 13th, and a new video has Bruce Campbell narrating some gameplay from the highly-anticipated game. You can check out the video below of Campbell narrating a match featuring Matt Sohinki, David Cage from UnCAGEDgamez, Godzilla Mendoza and Riley from...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Princess Bride' Star Cary Elwes Airlifted to Hospital

Cary Elwes is recovering after being bitten by a rattlesnake near his Malibu, California home. The Princess Bride actor, 59, was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Saturday, TMZ reports, after being bitten while working outside his home. Sources close to Elwes told the outlet that the bite was serious enough to require the immediate response, as people around him felt it was a life-threatening injury.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Avatar 2' Title Revealed as 'The Way of Water'

It seems like a lifetime ago since the confirmation that there would be sequels to James Cameron's 2009 phenomenon Avatar. Now, more than a decade later and the release date of the first sequel approaching, Avatar 2 has officially received its title. The anticipated return to Pandora will be called Avatar: The Way of Water.
MOVIES
MIX 108

‘Avatar 2’ Finally Gets Official Title

James Cameron has been talking about making Avatar sequels since before there was an Avatar. A sequel was announced and planned for as early as 2014, and shooting began on what eventually expanded to four sequels in 2017. But in all that time, Avatar 2 never had an official title....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Baker
Person
Dana Delorenzo
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
David Cage
Person
Ray Santiago
DoYouRemember?

Fans Demand Universal Studios Remove Iconic Attraction Following Will Smith Oscar Slap

Fans are begging Universal Studios to remove an iconic attraction of theirs following the Will Smith Oscar slap controversy. The attraction in question is the Men in Black: Alien Attack at Universal Studios Orlando theme park, which is also home to Diagon Alley of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Simpsons at Springfield, USA, and E.T. Adventure. With that being said, the Men in Black attraction is one of the most popular and legendary attractions there.
ORLANDO, FL
EW.com

Avatar 2 footage at CinemaCon reveals oceanic vistas and Na'vi family dynamics

It's time to return to Pandora. It's only been, what? Thirteen years. Disney rolled out the first footage from James Cameron's Avatar 2, the sequel to the sci-fi epic that was once the highest-grossing movie in the world until Avengers: Endgame came along. We already know one thing: Avatar, much like Fast and Furious, is about family.
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

Max the Impaler vs. Ella Envy Added To NWA Powerrrtrip 2

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a match between Max the Impaler and Ella Envy for NWA Powerrrtrip 2 on Saturday. The event happens at Valor Hall in Oak Grove, KY. Here’s the updated card:. * NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino. * Mike Knox vs....
OAK GROVE, KY
Polygon

Nintendo delays the Super Mario movie to 2023

Nintendo’s animated movie based on Super Mario Bros. won’t make its previously announced 2022 release date. Nintendo and Illumination now say the Mario movie will be released next spring instead. Mario creator and game designer Shigeru Miyamoto made the announcement himself, on Twitter, through Nintendo of America’s account....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campbell#The Epic Games Store#Xbox One#Deadites
ComicBook

Mark Hamill Reveals Why He Won't Be at Star Wars Celebration

As we approach the next Star Wars Celebration, the first event since Celebration Chicago back in 2019, Lucasfilm has been inundating fans with announcements of casts and creatives that will be in attendance. Confirmed guests for the event so far include Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Ashley Eckstein (voice actor for Ahsoka Tano), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), and more. Notably absent from the confirmed names though is the terminally online, and typically present, Mark Hamill. The Luke Skywalker actor took to social media to announce why he's not on the list and why he won't be there.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Confirms New Tales of the Jedi Series

With a month to go until Star Wars Celebration, details of in-person events are starting to emerge, which included the reveal that a new panel will be held in honor of the Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi series of animated shorts. No actual details about the project have been confirmed, with Lucasfilm themselves not having made the announcement, though the reveal of this information could see more details about the project be revealed ahead of Celebration. Given that one of the special guests at the panel will be Dave Filoni, it's possible that he is involved in the project in some capacity. Star Wars Celebration kicks off on May 26th and the Tales of the Jedi panel will take place on Saturday, May 28th.
MOVIES
The Independent

Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness trailer appears to debunk WandaVision theory

Marvel has officially released the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.Directed by Sam Raimi, the film brings back Benedict Cumberbatch’s character for the first Marvel film after Spider-Man: No Way Home.It will also mark the return of Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) for the first time since Disney Plus series WandaVision.The trailer appears to debunk a theory that was floating around following WandaVision’s post-credits sequence – that she will be a villain in Doctor Strange 2.In fact, the trailer reveals that Doctor Strange requests the services of Wanda to explore the Multiverse.When he is...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
CNET

'Avatar' Coming Back to Theaters Ahead of 'Avatar 2: The Way of Water'

What do you remember about Avatar? I'm pretty sure there were some blue people... Something about 3D glasses...? James cameron's sci-fi epic was the biggest movie ever, but if you can't remember much about it you'll have a chance to refresh your memory in September when the original is re-released in theaters before Avatar 2 arrives.
MOVIES
411mania.com

CinemaCon 2022 Day 1 Recap: Sony Pictures, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Footage, Bullet Train

411mania was on hand for Day 1 of the 2022 CinemaCon. The convention was able to return to its normal spring period this year as restrictions due to the pandemic are starting to recede. The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) invited theater owners, exhibitors, and media as festivities kicked off on Monday. Sony Pictures kicked things off for this year’s convention with its opening presentation presenting upcoming releases for 2022 through 2024.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Moon Knight’ Easter Eggs: 5 Things You May Have Missed in Episode 5

Oh, you wanted answers? Moon Knight will give you answers — and those answers will raise even more questions! That’s definitely the vibe coming out of this week’s penultimate episode of Moon Knight. The episode, titled “Asylum,” took us deep into Marc Spector’s (Oscar Isaac) psyche and showed us a whole lot of the skeletons that he keeps in his closet. It also showed us a lot of the corpses he keeps in a cafe, but that’s a whole other thing. Now that we know Moon Knight’s past, we can look ahead to the future and start wondering how the hell this guy is gonna get himself together in time to stop Harrow from terrorizing all of humanity with a very judgey god.
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 4.26.22

Hey yo, NXT peeps! It’s Tuesday evening, and we all know what that means: time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, ever-present, and tonight we have an…episode of NXT. Yep, that’s pretty much what it is. NXT is building toward Spring Breakin’ next week, though the announced card for tonight is somewhat light on big matches. We’ll see Lash Legend battle Nikkita Lyons while Solo Sikoa takes on Trick Williams. Finally, Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley will take on Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Elektra Lopez in six-person mixed tag team action. Beyond that, we’re likely to see more to build up Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy, Cameron Grimes vs. Solo vs. Carmelo Hayes, and I imagine there will be more with Natalya against Cora Jade and/or the rest of the women’s roster. Here’s hoping for an entertaining show.
WWE
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Event Unleashes Rengoku vs Akaza Fight Live on Stage: Watch

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train became the most popular anime movie of all time, with Tanjiro and his friends coming into contact with the Flame Hashira Rengoku. With these events also playing out in the second season of the anime series, the voice actors behind Rengoku and the demon Akaza reunited once again to recreate the fight that would result in the death of the Pillar. With Tanjiro now seeking to avenge his friends' death, the tale of the Mugen Train remains a pivotal arc in the shonen franchise from Koyoharu Gotouge.
COMICS
411mania.com

Kenny Omega Hoping AEW: Fight Forever Releases This Year

In an interview with Put Your Quarters on the Glass (via Wrestling Inc), Kenny Omega spoke about the status of the AEW console game Fight Forever, which he said he hopes will be released this year. The latest rumor is that it will arrive at the end of September. AEW is promising a sneak peek of it next week.
WWE
TVLine

Superman & Lois Go Full Bizarro in the Show's Most Twisted Episode Yet

Click here to read the full article. What if Clark and Jonathan were enemies? What if Lana and Tal-Rho were married? And what if Jordan had to get up early every morning just to flat-iron his hair? These were just a few of the questions explored in Tuesday’s episode of Siol & Namrepus, which finally took viewers on an unforgettable trip to Bizarro World. In this world, it’s Jonathan — not Jordan — who inherited his father’s superpowers, but as his personal star began to rise, so too did tensions between Jonathan and his parents, who didn’t appreciate him playing superhero (but...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy