ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Owners of JCPenney make offer to buy Kohl’s

By Martin Oravec
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usCy1_0fK1rT0k00

(WKBN) – The group that now owns JCPenney is looking at buying one of its rivals.

The New York Post is reporting that Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management want to buy Kohl’s. They are offering $8.6 billion.

Local officer accused of impersonating U.S. Marshal

The plan is to keep both brands separate while cutting Kohl’s’ costs by $1 billion.

Kohl’s has been under pressure from investors to sell.

It was just two years ago that the group bought JCPenney out of bankruptcy for $1.75 billion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s $25.7 Million Pay Package

Click here to read the full article. It pays well to run Walmart Inc.  Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of the retail giant, saw his total compensation increase to $25.7 million last year from $22.6 million in 2020, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon As usual, McMillon’s take was made up primarily of stock awards, which were valued at $19.2 million for last...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookfield Township, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
State
New York State
Brookfield Township, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Business
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Best Buy Closings in 2022

2021 saw the venerable chain laying off over 5000 employees and permanently shuttering dozens of stores. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:USA Today, People.com, Associated Press, LoveMoney.com, and BizJournals.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jcpenney#The New York Post#Simon Property Group
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Kohl's

Within the last quarter, Kohl's KSS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Kohl's has an average price target of $58.0 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $42.00.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy