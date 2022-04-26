ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

26-year-old Detroit mother battles stage 5 kidney disease

By Hilary Golston
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Teana Williams is in the fight of her life. "The first time I had kidney failure was when I was 13 years old," she said. Williams, 26, says it’s been a struggle since then....

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 13

kathy potter
2d ago

my god she to young I pray god grant her wish hopefully she find kidney soon god bless

Reply
8
Mary Hampton
2d ago

prayers beautiful Mommy prayers they find. kidney quick🙏🙏🙏😥 Amen

Reply
12
Nacho Mama
2d ago

🙏 I sincerely hope and pray you are able to get healthy quickly

Reply
10
