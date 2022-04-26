Tucson Medical Center using art to provide healing and hope

The sounds of live music fill the halls and waiting areas of Tucson Medical Center .

"No matter what kind of day they're having, or what they're here for, they all tell me how much it has helped and how special it is," said musician,

Carla Fabris.

Fabris has played the Harp for over 20 years and gets to share her passion through the hospital's Healing Art Program.

"If there was a baby born, sometimes I'll play 'Happy Birthday.' I also had a woman come up to me and say that both her parents were in the hospital and that this just really calmed her down," said Fabris.

Musicians of all kinds are brought in to perform regularly. The program has also filled TMC's eight miles of hallways with artwork.

"There is a lot of research that shows art can actually help eliminate stress and help lower levels of anxiety," said Tucson Medical Center Healing Art Program Director, Lauren Rabb.

Every piece of art is donated. For local artist, Lauri Kaye, it was the perfect way to give back.

"My dad spent a lot of time at TMC when he had cancer. I really appreciated being able to take a break, roam the hallways and enjoy the artwork. I just thought, if I ever had the opportunity to be able to do the same for others, and share my artwork, that it would be a real privilege," said Kaye.

The program is proof that it's often the small things that have the biggest impact.

"I see someone that is worried about something and then they look at me and are joyful for a few seconds because of the music. Those are the best moments. That's what I most enjoy," said musician, Maxi Larrea.

To learn how to get involved in Tucson Medical Center's Healing Art Program, contact the TMC Foundation .

