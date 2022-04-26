ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD plays goalball at Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind

By Ashley Eberhardt
 2 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Members of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) visited the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind (CSDB) on Monday for a special game of goalball.

Goalball is similar to soccer, but it is designed specifically to be played by athletes with visual impairments. The ball has bells imbedded in it so it can be located audibly by players. During the game, players were blindfolded to even the playing field.

“It is absolutely unbelievable what they’re able to do,” said Adam Menter, a Community Relations Officer with CSPD. “We’ve been able to develop relations with these kids, and they’re telling us that they’re very grateful that we’re at least taking the step to understand what their world is like, what their life is like.”

Jasmine Drummond, a senior at the school, said she enjoys the game but many might be surprised at the physical demand of the game. “It’s is fun but very intense. And it’s very painful.”

This is the second time officers have played goalball with the kids at CSDB as part of the community relations unit’s new program called PLAY COS. The program is aimed at creating more opportunities for positive interactions between officers and community members in Colorado Springs.

To learn more about PLAY COS and to get involved, visit the PLAY COS website .

KXRM

KXRM

