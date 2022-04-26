Winston-Salem police search for suspect after fatal shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are looking for a suspect after a fatal shooting on Monday.WINSTON-SALEM: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.
The call reporting the shooting came in at 6:18 p.m.
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed during an altercation in the parking lot at the Garden Court apartments on Second Street, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Police say the suspect and victim knew each other, and the shooting was targeted.
The suspect’s identity is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 5