Winston-Salem police search for suspect after fatal shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are looking for a suspect after a fatal shooting on Monday.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 6:18 p.m.

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed during an altercation in the parking lot at the Garden Court apartments on Second Street, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other, and the shooting was targeted.

The suspect’s identity is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

