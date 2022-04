Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys insider Mike Fisher reported the team is attempting to trade up in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. “But as of Wednesday, guided by two NFL teams front-office sources, now CowboysSI.com does know,” Fisher said. “Our sources tell us that Dallas has been making phone calls in attempts to trade up into the ‘top 14 or so,” one of the sources adding that the Cowboys are ‘desperate” to do and that they have a specific and singular player in mind.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO