ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

No jail time for mother accused of depriving her 5-year-old who died

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zYtwT_0fK1miys00
Porscha Mickens and attorney Corinne Mull sit in Hall County Superior Court Monday, April 25, 2022, for Mickens' plea hearing. Mickens is accused of depriving her daughter of sustenance and medical attention. - photo by Scott Rogers

Kylie Mickens, 5, arrived at the hospital in June 2020 weighing roughly 2 pounds more than the day she was born.

Assistant District Attorney Anna Fowler showed pictures to Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller of the 5-year-old Buford girl “looking like a mummy,” emaciated and dehydrated.

“She was admitted to the hospital, at the report of every doctor who saw her, suffering from the worst case of malnutrition and dehydration that the doctors at (Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta) had ever seen,” Fowler said.

Kylie weighed less than 6 pounds at birth and under 8 pounds when she arrived at the hospital.

But Kylie’s mother, Porscha Mickens, took the stand as well as a handful of her friends and family members, detailing the five-year struggle to take care of a child diagnosed with the rare 1p36 deletion syndrome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QvD9g_0fK1miys00
Attorney Arturo Corso speaks Monday, April 25, 2022, in Hall County Superior Court on behalf of his client Porscha Mickens who is accused of depriving her daughter of sustenance and medical attention. - photo by Scott Rogers

The syndrome often causes weak muscle tone and brain abnormalities. People diagnosed with it also often suffer seizures and have difficulty swallowing.

After hearing several hours of evidence, Fuller said he believed no prison time was warranted.

Porscha Mickens was sentenced to 20 years on probation after taking a plea deal Monday, April 25, on second-degree murder and child cruelty charges.

“It should go without saying that the court’s sentence does not lessen the value of Kylie’s life,” Fuller said, noting that the second-degree statute is based on criminal negligence. “... Generally speaking, imprisonment is less of a sentence utilized and imposed when criminal negligence is at issue.”

Porscha Mickens was originally charged with felony murder along with her husband, Jerrail Mickens, after their daughter’s death June 8, 2020. Jerrail Mickens died Nov. 27, after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 85 northbound at Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta.

In 2014, the Georgia General Assembly amended the murder statute to include second-degree murder, which is the death of a child in the commission of child cruelty. While a felony murder or malice murder conviction would lead to mandatory life in prison, second-degree murder has a range between 10 years and 30 years.

Fowler asked for a 30-year sentence with 25 years in prison.

“This child starved to death over months and months,” Fowler said. “She was not getting enough food. She was getting no medical care that she needed. And that is why she died, when she did, how she did.”

Mickens took the stand in her defense, describing the days after Kylie’s birth when she was taken to the newborn intensive care unit.

Mickens said she was asked if she wanted to give her daughter up for adoption but declined.

“Why is that?” defense attorney Corinne Mull asked.

“Because I love my baby,” Mickens said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yx6WZ_0fK1miys00
Hall County Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller preside of the Porscha Mickens plea hearing April 25, 2022, in Hall County Superior Court. Mickens is accused of depriving her daughter of sustenance and medical attention. - photo by Scott Rogers

Mickens and her defense team repeatedly brought up that Mickens had taken Kylie to 14 specialists and also began seeing a naturopathic doctor.

During her earlier years, Kylie had a feeding tube that went through her nose and into the stomach. Fowler said doctors had continually recommended Kylie having a feeding tube, though it was later removed.

Fowler asked Mickens directly about Kylie weighing 14 pounds in April 2019 and 5 pounds in January 2020 between visits to a naturopathic doctor.

“You’d agree with me that Kylie must have looked shockingly different between 14 pounds and 5 pounds, yes?” Fowler asked.

“No,” Mickens said.

“OK. So she just looked exactly the same?”

“Yes.”

Fuller at times asked Mickens questions directly about her thought process on when to take Kylie to the hospital.

“From the court’s perspective, I’m asking you why you waited until the child was dying to take the child for medical attention,” Fuller said.

“I didn’t realize she was dying. … (When) her body shut down, I had seen that before, so I didn’t think that she was dying,” Mickens said

Mickens told the judge that Kylie was eating the same amount each and every day.

Mickens had more than a dozen supporters behind her in family and friends, with Mull calling roughly half of them as character witnesses.

Among them was the Rev. Joseph W. Jackson, the senior pastor and founder of The Lord’s House Community Church in Norcross.

Jackson described Mickens as a woman of “great faith” and found her and Jerrail Mickens to be honest and forthright. Other family members commented on how Mickens would constantly care for Kylie.

Support from Mickens’ family and community played in her favor, Fuller said, who had seen her caring for Kylie before her death.

When discussing his reasoning, Fuller noted that in the evidence, Kylie would gain and lose weight even while in the day-to-day care from hospital professionals.

Fuller ultimately said he found “greater mitigating evidence in this case than aggravating evidence.”

“When giving all of the evidence consideration, the court does not find that these facts warrant or demand that you be placed in prison,” Fuller said.

Fuller said he also took into consideration that the death in this case was Mickens’ child.

“The court can only hope that you will suffer a greater punishment simply by that fact than any punishment that this court could impose on you, the fact that you lost Kylie and will not have her in your life for the rest of your life,” Fuller said.

Comments / 21

Ms......
2d ago

obviously this child was born against the odds. she was severely disabled. but, you don't let he starve to death. I think genetic testing should be offered threw out pregnancy. because, some disabilities are beyond help. I had a cousin that had a baby born dead with treacher syndrome, she was severely deformed. the doctor told her most of these kids miscarriage early in the pregnancy. she carried her into the seventh month. I will never forget how shocked we were about her appearance.

Reply
9
Eggman
3d ago

Recommend 30 years with 25 in jail and gets 25 YEARS PROBATION. This judge needs to be removed and MOM needs to have any other children taken away and sterilized

Reply(10)
10
Donnie Williams
2d ago

This is just awful all the way around.😩 May that little girl rest In Peace 🙏🏽

Reply
7
Related
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buford, GA
City
Norcross, GA
City
Jackson, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Seizure#Prison#Malnutrition#Violent Crime#Superior Court#Children S Healthcare
The Independent

Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told

An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
U.K.
11Alive

He was pistol-whipped and shot in the face. DeKalb deputies say they've charged a suspect with murder.

ATLANTA — An arrest has been made Tuesday in connection to the murder of a young man who was found shot and killed in the bushes near his Stone Mountain home. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff, a 22-year-old has been arrested without incident for the malice murder of 20-year-old David Hayman. Hayman was found shot and killed on March 31 in the 500 block of Watson Bay Trail in DeKalb County.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Caroline Crouch's father demands her killer Greek pilot husband gets the 'highest sentence possible' as he stands trial accused of murdering her and their dog before staging cover up

The father of a British woman ‘murdered’ by her husband in Greece has demanded the ‘highest possible sentence’ as he spoke for the first time following the opening of the helicopter pilot’s trial. Mum-of-one Caroline Crouch, 19, was suffocated by her husband Babis Anagnostopoulos, 34,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Countrymom

My ex’s cousin’s husband left her, or so we all thought

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were told to me firsthand; used with permission. My ex-husband’s family holds many family secrets. One of the more alarming ones was about a cousin whose husband left her, or so we were told. One afternoon the cousin called another family member to tell them that her husband had left her.
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
11Alive

Police: These three people may have witnessed a mother shot dead in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are looking for three people they said may have seen a young mother get shot and killed in East Point last week. Tanasia Conwell was gunned down in front of her children at a recording studio on Nabell Avenue Friday evening around 6 p.m. Police said Monday the 26-year-old mother of three children — ages three, five, and seven — was taken to the hospital where she later died.
EAST POINT, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
218
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy