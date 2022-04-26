Hillbilly Days Finale

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One family welcomed a new bundle of joy in an unexpected way Tuesday afternoon. A pregnant woman due to give birth Wednesday was at her mother’s house in Huntington when the baby suddenly decided it was time to enter the world. Dreama Kessick tells WSAZ...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Governor Andy Beshear made a stop in Pikeville Wednesday morning, announcing a Driver Licensing Regional Office opening in the city. Gov. Beshear said the office will open this summer in its permanent location, and include space to house Kentucky State Police driver testing services. He says...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky veteran has reached a big birthday. Chester Wilson is celebrating his 108th birthday on Monday. He was born in Lexington and played baseball at Bryan Station High School and for the Bluegrass Minor League team. Wilson also served on the USS Benevolence during WWII.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first Saturday in May is one of the most exciting days in all of sports with the running of the Kentucky Derby. Traditions run deep with the historic race and none is more celebrated than the mint julep. Jackie Zykan, Old Forester Master Taster, joined...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The St. Albans Red Dragons took advantage of two Spring Valley errors to get a 3-2 win Wednesday night at home. Also from prep baseball in Ohio, Gallia Academy beat Rock Hill while in softball, Lincoln County crossed the state line and won at Ashland. Here...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local filmmaker and comedian in Huntington is asking for community help to fund his latest project, Two Steps Back. Click here to learn more about the film and how you can contribute.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kentucky-based chain of local flea markets is set to open its newest brick and mortar store in Huntington, West Virginia. A soft opening is scheduled for Sunday, May, 1 at the new location at 800 14th Street West in Central City, in the former Big Lots.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday Greenwood’s star basketball player Cade Stinnett announced via his Twitter he is committing to Centre College to play basketball. In 2022, Stinnett led the Gators in scoring with 20 PPG while shooting 55% from the field and averaging 5.8 rebounds per game. He also led the Gators to the 4th Region Championship in 2021 averaging 20.7 PPG.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring is a great time to upgrade and improve your home. Whether you want a smart home or more traditional improvements, digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong is sharing some of his top home ideas.
