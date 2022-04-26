ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Tanya Plibersek was left shaken by a sickening note dropped in her letterbox wishing for her young children to die of painful cancers

By Kylie Stevens
 2 days ago

Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek has recalled the harrowing moment she received a sickening letter wishing that her children would die from painful cancers.

Ms Plibersek said on Tuesday that she was left shaken many years ago when she found a hand-delivered note in her letterbox with the worrying message about her three young children.

She shared the shocking story with horrified Sunrise host Natalie Barr while weighing into the latest saga surrounding Liberal candidate Katherine Deves, who claimed she and her family have fled their Sydney home following death threats over her controversial anti-transgender views.

Ms Plibersek said it's '100 per cent unacceptable' for any election candidate to feel unsafe over their views, regardless of their political allegiances.

Tanya Plibersek has recalled the contents of a hand-delivered note she received many years ago wishing ill wish on her three young children (pictured together in 2014)

'I've had something slip through my letterbox saying they hope my children die of painful cancers, there are some really awful people out there,' she said.

'This was years ago, I'm tough and can handle that stuff. But what really worries me about it is people hear stories like this think politics is not for me, I'm not going to get involved.'

'Our democracy is so much better when people do get involved and normal people who can have a civil debate actually get involved in our democracy.

'It's completely unacceptable any threats are being made during an election campaign.'

Ms Plibersek appeared on the program alongside Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who was recently confronted by angry voter in a hostile encounter.

The man has since been charged with threatening a member of the deputy PM's security team.

She fears recent incidents will turn off aspiring politicians from running for office.

Tanya Plibersek says it's unacceptable any election candidate is in fear of their safety and is concerned aspiring politicians will be put off by recent incidents

'We are so fortunate in Australia to have a democracy where we decide issues through the ballot box, through debate, and not through threat of violence,' Ms Plibersek added.

'I saw Barnaby copping it on the side of the road with someone getting angry with him, it's unacceptable.

'We are so fortunate to have a democracy where we decide issues through a ballot box and debate and not through threat of violence.'

'Barnaby and I will disagree but we can disagree in a civil way.'

Mr Joyce agreed with the Labor frontbencher as he jumped to Ms Deves' defence.

'If you want to argue with someone, argue about their policy, argue about their position, but don't argue about them,' he said.

'Katherine has strong views in regard to fairness in sport and other issues, and that is why we have a parliament, you can have a discussion about that.

'We love our nation because you can say what you like and stand behind it.

'If your argument is ridiculous then you will lose your argument, which is reflected in the vote, and that is a civilised, safe way to deal with these issues.'

Tanya Plibersek, (pictured with her husband and two of her children) once received a note in her letterbox wishing her children will die of painful cancers
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce (pictured) agreed with the Labor frontbencher on the issue of death threats faced by Katherine Deves

Ms Deves has broken her silence over her pre-selection in her first television interview, claiming her family had to temporarily leave Sydney for their safety.

The Warringah hopeful, hand-picked by Prime Minister Scott Morrison has attracted controversy for remarks made about transgender children playing school sport.

She has apologised for Twitter posts, which have since been deleted, in which she described transgender children as 'surgically mutilated and sterilised', and said surrogacy was a 'human rights violation'.

'I have had to have the police and the AFP (Australian Federal Police) involved,'Ms Deves told SBS on Sunday.

'My safety has been threatened, my family are away out of Sydney because I don't want them to witness what I'm going through and nor do I want their safety put at risk.'

Liberal candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves (pictured) says she and her family have been forced into hiding due to death threats over her controversial views

