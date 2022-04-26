ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

How to protect yourself from ticks in warmer weather

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BitEN_0fK1mFZv00

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The weather is getting warmer, but that also means ticks are re-emerging for the season and they could be carrying diseases like Lyme disease.

There are two types of ticks that are common in the Pioneer Valley: The deer tick and the dog tick.

Both types of ticks can commonly be found in tall grassy areas, the woods, or in tall bushes, and they wait there for an animal or person to brush up against it.

If you plan to go to areas where there may be ticks, experts sugget:

  • Dressing in long sleeves and pants
  • Tucking your pant legs into socks, especially if you will be walking or hiking in tall grass or wooded areas
  • Wearing a bug repellent to keep ticks away

22News spoke with Peggy Dialassi of Agawam, who said, “I stick to the sidewalks to avoid the ticks! Check over the legs and ankles really good before you go home.”

Experts say that ticks like warm areas, so after you’ve been outside, make sure to check under your arms, behind your ears and knees, around your groin, in your belly button, and in and around your hair. And don’t forget to check your pets too.

If you suspect a tick bite, seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

How to Keep Squirrels Out of Your Garden

As a gardener, chances are having squirrels prancing about in your outdoor space is never a welcome sight. After all, the fluffy-tailed rodents have developed a mighty reputation for gobbling up flowers and vegetable plants. Completely banishing squirrels from your garden probably isn't possible, however, there are practical ways to deter them.
ANIMALS
Q 105.7

Egg Masses On Your NY Trees? Squish Them Before Your Trees Die!

Do you remember the Gypsy Moth? Of course you do! As recently as recently as January we were still allowed to call them Gypsy Moths. Today we are asked to refer to them as Spongy Moth because 'gypsy' is offensive to some. Call them what you want, they are still a problem for our New York State trees.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agawam, MA
Chicopee, MA
Health
City
Chicopee, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Deer Tick#Lyme Disease#Dog
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
BHG

4 Simple Ways to Prevent Tomato Blossom End Rot From Ruining Your Harvest

When growing your own tomatoes, one of the most common problems you may encounter is blossom end rot. All seems well while you're watching those tiny fruits grow larger by the day and slowly ripen. But then you notice a soft spot on the bottom side of a tomato that turns black. Blossom end rot has struck. Tomato lovers take heart, this isn't the end of the story. Sure, you may have to toss already affected fruit into your compost pile. But still developing tomatoes on healthy plants can become perfect slicers for your next BLT with these four tips.
AGRICULTURE
WebMD

Take Down Your Bird Feeders to Reduce Spread of Bird Flu: Experts

April 15, 2022 – Heads up, bird lovers: Some experts are urging you to temporarily take down backyard feeders to contain an outbreak of avian influenza. Victoria Hall, DVM, executive director of The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota, said any gathering of birds increases the chance that the disease will spread.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
94.9 KYSS FM

Shorebirds Visit Bitterroot Valley, Wildflowers Are Sprouting

Only one new bird species was added to the Bitterroot Valley list by Ebird this past week. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal said the cold temperatures are holding back some usual spring activities. However, we're only five species behind last year's bird varieties. At the Lee Metcalf National...
ANIMALS
thespruce.com

8 Houseplants With Pink Leaves

Pink is one of those colors that just doesn't get old. Sure, different shades have their moment, likemillennial pink, but there’s always one that sets the trend at any given time. People who are fans of pink and houseplants are in luck because there are actually a number of beautiful houseplants with pink leaves.
GARDENING
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy