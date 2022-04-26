At least 1 dead in I-5 crash near Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO — At least one person died in a car crash Monday on a major freeway in the Oceanside area, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol reported the collision around 4:18 p.m. near the Wire Mountain Road exit on northbound Interstate 5, which is located just north of the Camp Pendleton main gate.

SkyFOX was over the scene where the gray Jeep Cherokee was found damaged in brush along the freeway.

Traffic was moving slowly as authorities closed down the northbound I-5 right lane north of Harbor Drive, the California Department of Transportation tweeted around 4:45 p.m.

No information has been provided on how many people were involved in the incident.

