The price of eggs is up 52% from this time last year and is expected to continue rising as we get closer to the Easter holiday. Bill Oxford/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) The average cost for a dozen eggs at grocery stores nationwide is $2.88, but experts warn that prices will likely be going up over the next couple of weeks as the Easter holiday approaches. In addition, chicken and turkey prices are also on the rise as some experts predict we will see 70% price increases by summer.

22 DAYS AGO