CDC survey indicates growing mental health crisis among America's youth

By JILLIAN SMITH
abc7amarillo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Alarming new data shows that more and more young people are struggling with mental health problems, with many saying their stress levels increased greatly due to COVID-19. A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more than a third of high school students say...

