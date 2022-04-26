ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Senior Center patrons increase as food costs rise

By Stuart Price, Brooklynn Norris
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BclRF_0fK1j9P100

JOPLIN, Mo. — The number of people coming into the Joplin Senior Center to eat lunch has gone up since the cost of food started rising.

Rita Breen works at the Joplin Senior Center and says there are more people coming in each day to take advantage of the low cost meals served there. Meal recipients are asked to contribute $3.50 cents per meal, but not all seniors are able to.

“Five new people a day but we’ve averaging probably around 40 to 50 on a day per for meals in the building,” said Breen, Home Bound Meal Coordinator, Joplin Senior Center.

And Breen says the number of new seniors being added to the Meals-On-Wheels program has grown by as many as 15 this month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Joplin, MO
Society
Joplin, MO
Sports
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Center, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Joplin Senior Center
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
beckershospitalreview.com

Today's inflation will slam retirees on healthcare costs later, report says

Short-term high inflation will significantly increase lifetime healthcare retirement expenses, according to a March report from healthcare cost projection software company HealthView Services. The report said that a 65-year-old couple's lifetime healthcare costs will grow by $85,917, when assuming two years of health cost inflation at 1.5 times the consumer...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states with lowest expenses per inpatient day at for-profit hospitals

The averaged adjusted expenses per inpatient day at for-profit hospitals in the U.S. was $2,300 in 2020, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's latest statistics on State Health Facts. In three states, the expenses were lower than the average by more than $1,000. These figures, based on information from the...
HEALTH
WRBL News 3

Monroe County missing girl found in Virginia

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm a missing 5-year-old girl was found safe in Virginia. According to PSP, 5-year-old Inez Foulk was at ShopRite with her grandmother on Monday around 7:00 p.m. when the girl’s biological mother Courtney Foulk, 37, fled from the store with her in the car. As of […]
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy