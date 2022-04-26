Brigance Brigade hosting fun run at Maryland Zoo, raising money for ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease

The Brigance Brigade is back raising money to help people living with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

They are doing it in person this year at a special place.

O.J. Brigance and his wife Chanda started the non-profit a year after the former Raven was diagnosed with the Neurodegenerative Disease.

This will be the 10th year for their 5.7k run and family walk.

They are in a new location at the Maryland Zoo, but with the same dedicated mission, of helping others.

"When you're first diagnosed, they give you two to five years, and blessed be to God, we're coming up on 14, 15 years with O.J. Again, he was diagnosed back in 2007, so we've been really, really blessed,” Chanda said. “We feel that because we are blessed, we have a responsibility we have an assignment and that is because we're here and while we're here, why not help others."

It will be a family fun event where the children will get to meet some animals.

The race will be Sunday morning at 8 a.m. at the Maryland Zoo.

For more information on how you can register, visit the website here .