Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook An area of heavy snow showers will affect northwestern Washington...southeastern Aroostook and northeastern Penobscot Counties At 126 PM EDT...An area of moderate to heavy snow with visibilities of a half mile or less was along a line extending from near Caribou to near Dudley Township to 7 miles east of Danforth...and moving southwest AT 30 MPH. Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Caribou, Houlton, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Patten, Danforth, Mapleton, Washburn, Mars Hill, Hodgdon, Ashland, Easton, Woodland, Sherman, Island Falls, Bridgewater, Smyrna, Masardis and Amity. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 258 and 304. US Highway 1 between Brookton and Caribou. State Highway 11 between Sherman and Scopan. Road conditions can change rapidly. Be prepared for slush covered roads in heavy snow bands. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
